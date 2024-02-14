View all results for 'alt'
Tenille Townes Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America; new song info
Nashville-based country artist Tenille Townes announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her upcoming new song, "As You Are," thirteen new concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America. Tenille also has festival sets at Mooncrush in Florida and Stagecoach in California. The song "As You Are" is scheduled for release on February 23.

When do Tenille Townes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tenille Townes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Mooncrush Festival at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 24
Tenille Townes at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 28
Tenille Townes at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 29
Tenille Townes at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Tenille Townes at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
May 2
Tenille Townes at The Armory
The Armory Fort Collins, CO
May 3
Tenille Townes at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox Denver, CO
May 8
Tenille Townes at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
May 9
Tenille Townes at Live at the Ludlow Garage
Live at the Ludlow Garage Cincinnati, OH
May 10
Tenille Townes at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 16
Tenille Townes at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
May 17
Tenille Townes and Monique Smaz at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
May 18
Tenille Townes at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA
May 19
Tenille Townes at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tenille Townes on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Tenille Townes Zumic artist page.

