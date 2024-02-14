Tenille Townes Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nashville-based country artist Tenille Townes announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with her upcoming new song, "As You Are," thirteen new concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America. Tenille also has festival sets at Mooncrush in Florida and Stagecoach in California. The song "As You Are" is scheduled for release on February 23.

When do Tenille Townes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tenille Townes All Tour Dates and Tickets

