Tennis Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie band Tennis have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Pollen.

The newly planned shows will begin with a one-off London concert in February, followed by a North American leg from March into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Kate Bollinger or Loving.

Tennis All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Tennis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Tennis on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Pollen is scheduled for release on February 10. Listen to the newest song, "One Night with The Valet." For more, check out the Tennis Zumic artist page.