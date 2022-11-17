View all results for 'alt'
Tennis Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Pollen' tour in the UK and North America; new album + song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2022

Indie band Tennis have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Pollen.

The newly planned shows will begin with a one-off London concert in February, followed by a North American leg from March into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Kate Bollinger or Loving.

Tennis Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 1
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Tennis All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 14
Tennis
Tennis at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 25
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 27
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 29
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 31
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 1
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 3
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 4
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Center For The Arts Of Homer
Center For The Arts Of Homer Homer, NY
Apr 5
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 7
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 8
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 10
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 11
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Apr 12
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Tennis and Kate Bollinger at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Apr 14
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 15
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 16
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 18
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 20
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 21
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 22
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 24
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Apr 25
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 26
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Apr 28
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Apr 29
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
May 2
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 4
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 5
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
May 6
Tennis and Loving
Tennis and Loving at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
When do Tennis 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Tennis on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Pollen is scheduled for release on February 10. Listen to the newest song, "One Night with The Valet." For more, check out the Tennis Zumic artist page.

Tennis
Apr
1
Tennis and Kate Bollinger
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
