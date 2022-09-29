Tesla Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Tesla added 2023 tour dates.

The band currently have ten concerts scheduled, with five newly added Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues from March 17-25. The California rockers return in January with headlining shows extending into May.

When do Tesla 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TIMETOROCK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tesla All Tour Dates and Tickets

