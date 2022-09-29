View all results for 'alt'
Tesla Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2022

This week, Tesla added 2023 tour dates.

The band currently have ten concerts scheduled, with five newly added Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues from March 17-25. The California rockers return in January with headlining shows extending into May.

When do Tesla 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TIMETOROCK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tesla All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Tesla
Tesla at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Mar 17
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 18
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 22
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 24
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 25
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 29
to
May 4
MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE
MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE at Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Senator Puerto Plata Resort Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
Apr 14
Tesla
Tesla at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Apr 18
Tesla
Tesla at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
May 5
Tesla
Tesla at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

We recommend following Tesla on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Tesla's Zumic artist page.

1
141
artists
Tesla
genres
Glam Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Tesla
Tesla
seating chart