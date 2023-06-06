Tessa Violet Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photography @sarahpardini

Pop artist Tessa Violet has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, My God! The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.

The newly planned concerts are set from July into September at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Frances Forever. Tessa also has five September concerts opening for Cavetown in Europe.

When do Tessa Violet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Tessa Violet All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tessa Violet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

