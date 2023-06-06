View all results for 'alt'
Tessa Violet Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2023
Photography @sarahpardini

Pop artist Tessa Violet has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, My God! The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.

The newly planned concerts are set from July into September at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Frances Forever. Tessa also has five September concerts opening for Cavetown in Europe.

When do Tessa Violet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 11
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jul 27
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Jul 28
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jul 30
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Jul 31
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Aug 1
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Aug 3
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Aug 4
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Aug 5
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Aug 7
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Aug 8
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Aug 10
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 12
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 14
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 15
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Aug 18
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Aug 19
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Aug 21
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Aug 22
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 24
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Old Rock House
Old Rock House St. Louis, MO
Aug 25
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Aug 27
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Aug 28
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 30
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 31
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 1
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Star Theater
Star Theater Portland, OR
Sep 3
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Sep 4
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 6
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Sep 19
Cavetown, Tessa Violet, and Cafuné at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 20
Cavetown, Tessa Violet, and Cafuné at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Sep 21
Cavetown, Tessa Violet, and Cafuné at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Sep 22
Cavetown, Tessa Violet, and Cafuné at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Sep 24
Cavetown, Dodie, Alfie Templeman, Tessa Violet, and Cafune at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capitol 2023 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Tessa Violet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Tessa Violet's Zumic artist page.

