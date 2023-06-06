Tessa Violet Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop artist Tessa Violet has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, My God! The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.
The newly planned concerts are set from July into September at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening act for the new dates will be Frances Forever. Tessa also has five September concerts opening for Cavetown in Europe.
When do Tessa Violet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jul 28
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 30
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Jul 31
The Studio at the Factory
Dallas, TX
Aug 3
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Aug 4
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Aug 5
The Social - FL
Orlando, FL
Aug 7
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Aug 8
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Aug 10
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Aug 12
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Aug 14
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Aug 18
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Aug 19
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Aug 21
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 22
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 24
Old Rock House
St. Louis, MO
Aug 27
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 28
Soundwell
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 30
Hollywood Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 1
Star Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 3
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Roseville, CA
Sep 4
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Sep 6
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
Sep 19
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 20
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Sep 21
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Sep 22
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Sep 24
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, follow Tessa Violet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Tessa Violet's Zumic artist page.