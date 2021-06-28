Testament Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Formed in the early '80s, Testament has been a pioneer in the thrash scene for almost 40 years. And in early 2020, Testament joined with fellow Bay Area metal legends Exodus and Death Angel for a European tour, billed The Bay Strikes Back. Unfortunately, the new order imposed by pandemic restrictions saw an end to any potential US leg of the tour.

But with restrictions now easing, The Bay Strikes Back quite literally, resuming with over 30 tour dates for 2021. The concerts are scheduled from October into November at mid-size venues across the USA. All three bands are from northern California, which should make the five home state shows extra special.

When do Testament 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 1. Presales for Blabbermouth begin June 29. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is TITANS. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Testament All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Testament on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.