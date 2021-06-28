View all results for 'alt'
Testament Share 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thrash metal on the way!
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2021

Formed in the early '80s, Testament has been a pioneer in the thrash scene for almost 40 years. And in early 2020, Testament joined with fellow Bay Area metal legends Exodus and Death Angel for a European tour, billed The Bay Strikes Back. Unfortunately, the new order imposed by pandemic restrictions saw an end to any potential US leg of the tour.

But with restrictions now easing, The Bay Strikes Back quite literally, resuming with over 30 tour dates for 2021. The concerts are scheduled from October into November at mid-size venues across the USA. All three bands are from northern California, which should make the five home state shows extra special.

When do Testament 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 1. Presales for Blabbermouth begin June 29. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Blabbermouth presale password is TITANS. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Testament Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 23
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 26
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Paramount
Rescheduled
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Testament All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 6
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 7
to
Oct 10
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at House of Blues San Diego
Rescheduled
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 10
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at House Of Blues - Anaheim
Rescheduled
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 11
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 12
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 14
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 15
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill Dallas, TX
Oct 16
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 17
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 19
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Masquerade - GA
Rescheduled
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 22
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Theatre of Living Arts
Rescheduled
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 24
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 26
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Paramount
Rescheduled
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 27
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at House of Blues Boston
Rescheduled
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 28
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Oct 29
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Oct 30
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 1
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 2
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 4
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 5
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Nov 7
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 9
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Summit
Rescheduled
Summit Denver, CO
Nov 10
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at The Depot
Rescheduled
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Testament and Death Angel
Testament and Death Angel at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov 27
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel
Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival 2022
Masters Of Rock Festival 2022 at Masters Of Rock Café
Masters Of Rock Café Zlín, Zlínský kraj, Czechia
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival
Masters Of Rock Festival at Vizovice, Czech Republic
Vizovice, Czech Republic Vizovice, Zlin Region, Czechia

We recommend following Testament on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information. For more, check out Testament's Zumic artist page.

