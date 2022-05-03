Teyana Taylor Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Teyana Taylor is extending her farewell tour with 2022 tour dates billed as The Last Rose Petal 2. The newly announced shows are set in August at mid-sized venues, followed by shows in London and Paris in September.

The 31-year-old entertainer first announced her Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in 2021, and has been talking about retirement since 2020, sharing on Instagram, "I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids," and also discussed feeling failed and underappreciated by her label.

Time will tell if these will actually be Teyana's final performances, but one thing we know for sure is that she has options as one of the most versatile musicians on the planet who rose the ranks as a dancer and choreographer. Last year, her husband and reality television co-star Iman Shumpert became the first basketball player to win Dancing with the Stars, having essentially retired from the NBA with a championship and over $40 million in career earnings.

When do Teyana Taylor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FAREWELL. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Teyana Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Through her career, Teyana has released a number of studio albums, mixtapes, and singles. She has also appeared on film and television shows and fashion runways. For more, check out Teyana Taylor's Zumic artist page.