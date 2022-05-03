View all results for 'alt'
Teyana Taylor Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Extended 'Farewell' tour in America, London, Paris
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 3, 2022

Teyana Taylor is extending her farewell tour with 2022 tour dates billed as The Last Rose Petal 2. The newly announced shows are set in August at mid-sized venues, followed by shows in London and Paris in September.

The 31-year-old entertainer first announced her Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in 2021, and has been talking about retirement since 2020, sharing on Instagram, "I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids," and also discussed feeling failed and underappreciated by her label.

Time will tell if these will actually be Teyana's final performances, but one thing we know for sure is that she has options as one of the most versatile musicians on the planet who rose the ranks as a dancer and choreographer. Last year, her husband and reality television co-star Iman Shumpert became the first basketball player to win Dancing with the Stars, having essentially retired from the NBA with a championship and over $40 million in career earnings.

When do Teyana Taylor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FAREWELL. For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Teyana Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Something In The Water
Something In The Water at Independence Avenue
Independence Avenue Washington, DC
Aug 3
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 4
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 6
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug 8
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 10
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 12
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Aug 13
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Aug 16
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Aug 17
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 20
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Aug 23
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 25
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 26
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Aug 28
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 4
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 8
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France

We recommend following Teyana Taylor on social media and signing up for her email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Through her career, Teyana has released a number of studio albums, mixtapes, and singles. She has also appeared on film and television shows and fashion runways. For more, check out Teyana Taylor's Zumic artist page.

Teyana Taylor
Hip Hop Pop R&B
image for artist Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor
