The 1975 Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Touring North & Latin America, UK, Oceania, Japan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 14, 2022

This week, The 1975 added concerts in Australia and New Zealand to their 2023 tour schedule.

The band returns in November with a North American tour which lasts into mid December. Starting in January, they will perform in their home country of the UK followed by festival performances in Latin America and headlining shows in Japan. Billed as At their very best, the newly added concerts are planned across Australia and New Zealand in April.

The 1975 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 7
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 4
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 5
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 7
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 9
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Nov 10
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 12
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 15
The 1975
The 1975 at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Nov 16
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 17
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 23
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 25
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 26
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Nov 28
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 29
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Dec 1
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Dec 2
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Dec 6
The 1975, Lovelytheband, and Neon The Bishop
The 1975, Lovelytheband, and Neon The Bishop at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 8
The 1975
The 1975 at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Dec 9
The 1975
The 1975 at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 10
The 1975
The 1975 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 12
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 14
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 16
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Dec 17
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS
The 1975 and BLACKSTARKIDS at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Jan 8
The 1975
The 1975 at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jan 9
The 1975
The 1975 at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Jan 10
The 1975
The 1975 at Westpoint Arena
Westpoint Arena Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Jan 12
The 1975
The 1975 at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 13
The 1975
The 1975 at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
The 1975
The 1975 at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Jan 16
The 1975
The 1975 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jan 17
The 1975
The 1975 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jan 19
The 1975
The 1975 at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 20
The 1975
The 1975 at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 22
The 1975
The 1975 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 23
The 1975
The 1975 at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
The 1975
The 1975 at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jan 26
The 1975
The 1975 at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 29
The 1975
The 1975 at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jan 30
The 1975
The 1975 at The SSE Arena
The SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Santiago, Chile
Santiago, Chile Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic
Estereo Picnic at Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at São Paulo, BS
São Paulo, BS Brazil, Central &amp; South America
Apr 8
The 1975
The 1975 at Red Hill Auditorium
Red Hill Auditorium Red Hill, WA, Australia
Apr 10
The 1975
The 1975 at A.E.C. Theatre
A.E.C. Theatre Adelaide, SA, Australia
Apr 12
The 1975
The 1975 at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Apr 14
The 1975
The 1975 at ICC Sydney
ICC Sydney Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 15
The 1975
The 1975 at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Apr 19
The 1975
The 1975 at TSB Bank Arena
TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand
Apr 21
The 1975
The 1975 at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 26
The 1975
The 1975 at Pia Arena MM
Pia Arena MM Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Apr 27
The 1975
The 1975 at Pia Arena MM
Pia Arena MM Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Apr 29
The 1975
The 1975 at Aichi Sky Expo
Aichi Sky Expo Tokoname, Aichi, Japan
Apr 30
The 1975
The 1975 at Osaka Jo Hall
Osaka Jo Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
When do The 1975 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The 1975 on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, the band released a new album titled Being Funny In A Foreign Language and a live performance video for "Oh Caroline." Check out The 1975 Zumic artist page for more.

