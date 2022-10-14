The 1975 Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The 1975 added concerts in Australia and New Zealand to their 2023 tour schedule.

The band returns in November with a North American tour which lasts into mid December. Starting in January, they will perform in their home country of the UK followed by festival performances in Latin America and headlining shows in Japan. Billed as At their very best, the newly added concerts are planned across Australia and New Zealand in April.

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The 1975 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The 1975 on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, the band released a new album titled Being Funny In A Foreign Language and a live performance video for "Oh Caroline." Check out The 1975 Zumic artist page for more.