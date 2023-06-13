View all results for 'alt'
The 1975 Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 13, 2023

The 1975 have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Still … at their very best.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from September into December. In the coming months, The 1975 have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and Asia.

When do The 1975 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist begin June 21. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 1975 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 14
The 1975 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Piknik i Parken at Sofienberg Park
Sofienberg Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 26
The 1975 at Arenele Romane
Arenele Romane București, Romania
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
ARSENAL FEST at Knežev Arsenal
Knežev Arsenal Kragujevac, Serbia
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 2
The 1975, Cigarettes After Sex, The Japanese House, and Bleachers at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
The 1975 at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 18
The 1975 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre
Sands Expo and Convention Centre Singapore, Singapore
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Good Vibes Festival at Sepang International Circuit
Sepang International Circuit Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
We The Fest at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 26
The 1975 at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 28
The 1975 at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 30
The 1975 at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 2
The 1975 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 5
The 1975 at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 7
The 1975 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Oct 12
The 1975 at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 17
The 1975 at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Oct 18
The 1975 at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 20
The 1975 at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
The 1975 at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 23
The 1975 at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 25
The 1975 at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 26
The 1975 at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 28
The 1975 at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Oct 31
The 1975 at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Nov 2
The 1975 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Nov 3
The 1975 at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Nov 5
The 1975 at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 8
The 1975 at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 10
The 1975 at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
The 1975 at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Nov 14
The 1975 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 17
The 1975 at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 18
The 1975 at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 20
The 1975 at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 22
The 1975 at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 26
The 1975 at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 27
The 1975 at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Nov 29
The 1975 at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 1
The 1975 at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Dec 2
The 1975 at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The 1975 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Check out The 1975 Zumic artist page for more.

seating chart