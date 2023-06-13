The 1975 Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The 1975 have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Still … at their very best.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from September into December. In the coming months, The 1975 have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and Asia.

When do The 1975 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist begin June 21. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

