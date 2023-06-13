The 1975 Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The 1975 have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Still … at their very best.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from September into December. In the coming months, The 1975 have headlining shows and festival performances in Europe and Asia.
When do The 1975 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist begin June 21. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The 1975 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Sofienberg Park
Oslo, Norway
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 26
Arenele Romane
București, Romania
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Knežev Arsenal
Kragujevac, Serbia
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 2
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 12
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Meco Beach
Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 18
Sands Expo and Convention Centre
Singapore, Singapore
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Sepang International Circuit
Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Piedmont Park
Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 26
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Sep 30
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 2
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 5
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Oct 7
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 12
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Oct 20
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Oct 22
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Oct 25
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Oct 26
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 28
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 31
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Nov 2
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 3
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Nov 5
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 8
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Nov 10
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Nov 17
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 18
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 20
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 22
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 26
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 27
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Nov 29
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 2
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
For the most up-to-date information, follow The 1975 on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Check out The 1975 Zumic artist page for more.