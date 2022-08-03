The 1975 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English pop-rockers The 1975 have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as At their very best. With 25 shows currently booked in four countries, this will be the band's most extensive tour since 2019, when they performed 100+ shows.

Twenty-two newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA in November and December, with one show in Canada. The band also have a couple of performances booked at the Summer Sonic festival in Japan and will also play Mexico's Corona Capital festival this year. In addition, The 1975 announced their next album — Being Funny In A Foreign Language — is set for release on October 14 and this week released a funky new song titled "Happiness."

When do The 1975 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for Chase cardholders begin August 4. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The 1975 on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

