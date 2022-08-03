View all results for 'alt'
The 1975 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'At their very best' American tour, new song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 3, 2022

English pop-rockers The 1975 have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as At their very best. With 25 shows currently booked in four countries, this will be the band's most extensive tour since 2019, when they performed 100+ shows.

Twenty-two newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA in November and December, with one show in Canada. The band also have a couple of performances booked at the Summer Sonic festival in Japan and will also play Mexico's Corona Capital festival this year. In addition, The 1975 announced their next album — Being Funny In A Foreign Language — is set for release on October 14 and this week released a funky new song titled "Happiness."

When do The 1975 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for Chase cardholders begin August 4. Fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 1975 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Tokyo)
Summer Sonic (Tokyo) at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Osaka)
Summer Sonic (Osaka) at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Nov 3
The 1975
The 1975 at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Nov 4
The 1975
The 1975 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 7
The 1975
The 1975 at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 9
The 1975
The 1975 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Nov 10
The 1975
The 1975 at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 12
The 1975
The 1975 at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 13
The 1975
The 1975 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 15
The 1975
The 1975 at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Nov 16
The 1975
The 1975 at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 17
The 1975
The 1975 at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 23
The 1975
The 1975 at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 25
The 1975
The 1975 at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 26
The 1975
The 1975 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Nov 28
The 1975
The 1975 at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 29
The 1975
The 1975 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Dec 1
The 1975
The 1975 at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Dec 2
The 1975
The 1975 at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Dec 8
The 1975
The 1975 at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Dec 10
The 1975
The 1975 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 12
The 1975
The 1975 at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dec 16
The 1975
The 1975 at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Dec 17
The 1975
The 1975 at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA

We recommend following The 1975 on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for the new song "Happiness" and check out The 1975 Zumic artist page for more.

