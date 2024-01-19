View all results for 'alt'
The 502s Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ North American shows; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2024

Folk rockers The 502s announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Great American Road Trip.

New shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening act on select dates will be Daniel Nunnelee or Zach Seabaugh. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The 502s also have a March festival performance in Pennsylvania.

When do The 502s 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist begin January 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 502s All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
to
Mar 2
Cardboard Classic at Montage Mountain at Montage Mountain Resorts
Montage Mountain Resorts Scranton, PA
Apr 12
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 13
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 15
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 16
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 17
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 19
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 20
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 23
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 25
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 27
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 29
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Apr 30
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
May 1
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 3
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
May 5
The 502s and Daniel Nunnelee at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 7
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 10
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 11
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 12
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 14
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 16
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
May 17
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 18
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 22
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 23
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 24
The 502s and Zach Seabaugh at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX

The 502s plan to release a new self-titled album on April 12. For more, check out The 502s Zumic artist page.

