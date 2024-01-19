The 502s Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk rockers The 502s announced 2024 tour dates, billed as the Great American Road Trip.

New shows are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening act on select dates will be Daniel Nunnelee or Zach Seabaugh. More dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. The 502s also have a March festival performance in Pennsylvania.

When do The 502s 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist begin January 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The 502s All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The 502s on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The 502s plan to release a new self-titled album on April 12. For more, check out The 502s Zumic artist page.