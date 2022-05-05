The Afghan Whigs Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Out of the spotlight since 2018, The Afghan Whigs released a couple of new singles earlier this year and return to the stage later this month. This week, the band added tour dates to their schedule, bringing their upcoming concerts in 2022 up to 62.
Billed as Wish You Were Near (a nod to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here and the social distancing we've all experienced over the past couple of years), the newly added American shows are planned from September into November at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. The Whigs will also be touring Europe from June into August.
On September 9, the band will release their 9th studio album: How Do You Burn. By the way, Wish You Were Here was Pink Floyd's 9th album including soundtracks.
Sep 15
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 15
Saint Lukes Glasgow
Brooklyn, NY
The Afghan Whigs All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 11
Saint Lukes Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 11
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 13
The Social - FL
Orlando, FL
May 14
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
May 15
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
May 17
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
May 18
Headliners Music Hall - KY
Toledo, OH, KY
May 20
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
May 21
Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee, WI
May 22
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
May 24
Mr Small's Theater
Millvale, PA
May 25
Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena
Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Henham Park
Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Concorde 2
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jul 29
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
Aug 1
Parkteatret Scene
Oslo, Norway
Aug 2
Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Stockholm, Sweden
Aug 3
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Aug 5
Uebel & Gefährlich
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 14
Lokerse Feesten
Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 6
Open Air Theater de Goffert
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Aug 8
Im Wizemann
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Aug 9
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Köln, Germany
Sep 9
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 9
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 12
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Sep 14
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Sep 15
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
Underground Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Sep 20
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Sep 24
One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
New Orleans, LA
Sep 29
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Oct 2
The Commonwealth Room
South Salt Lake, UT
Oct 5
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 8
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Oct 12
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
Teatro Barcelo
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Oct 23
Sala Apolo
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 25
Santeria Toscana 31
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 28
Freiheitshalle
München, BY, Germany
Oct 29
Kultur Viadukt Bogen F
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 30
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 1
Paradiso
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 4
Manchester Cathedral
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 6
KOKO Camden
London, England, United Kingdom
When do The Afghan Whigs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is TheGetaway. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following The Afghan Whigs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Listen to their new song "The Getaway" and the album's lead single "I'll Make You See God." For more, check out The Afghan Whigs Zumic artist page.
