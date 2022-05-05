View all results for 'alt'
The Afghan Whigs Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 5, 2022

Out of the spotlight since 2018, The Afghan Whigs released a couple of new singles earlier this year and return to the stage later this month. This week, the band added tour dates to their schedule, bringing their upcoming concerts in 2022 up to 62.

Billed as Wish You Were Near (a nod to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here and the social distancing we've all experienced over the past couple of years), the newly added American shows are planned from September into November at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. The Whigs will also be touring Europe from June into August.

On September 9, the band will release their 9th studio album: How Do You Burn. By the way, Wish You Were Here was Pink Floyd's 9th album including soundtracks.

The Afghan Whigs Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 25
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Sep 15
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

The Afghan Whigs All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 11
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 12
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Orpheum
Orpheum Tampa, FL
May 13
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
May 14
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
May 15
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 17
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 18
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Headliners Music Hall - KY
Headliners Music Hall - KY Toledo, OH, KY
May 20
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
May 21
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
May 22
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
May 24
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
May 25
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
Jack White and The Afghan Whigs
Jack White and The Afghan Whigs at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena Rock Festival
Azkena Rock Festival at Azkena
Azkena Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Latitude Festival
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jul 28
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Jul 29
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Jul 30
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Aug 1
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway
Aug 2
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden
Aug 3
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Aug 5
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Uebel & Gefährlich
Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 14
Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten at Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 6
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Open Air Theater de Goffert
Open Air Theater de Goffert Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Aug 8
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Im Wizemann
Im Wizemann Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Aug 9
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel
Luxor Theater - Luxor Hotel Köln, Germany
Sep 9
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Sep 9
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Sep 10
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Sep 11
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Sep 12
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 14
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 15
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 20
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Sep 21
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Sep 22
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 24
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur New Orleans, LA
Sep 28
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Sep 29
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Oct 1
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 2
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Oct 5
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 6
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 8
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 11
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Oct 12
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Teatro Barcelo
Teatro Barcelo Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Oct 23
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 25
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Santeria Toscana 31
Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 26
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Largo Venue
Largo Venue Rome, Italy
Oct 28
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Freiheitshalle
Freiheitshalle München, BY, Germany
Oct 29
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Kultur Viadukt Bogen F
Kultur Viadukt Bogen F Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 30
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 1
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 2
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 4
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Manchester Cathedral
Manchester Cathedral Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at Culture Room
Nov 5
Nov 6
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at KOKO Camden
KOKO Camden London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
When do The Afghan Whigs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TheGetaway. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Afghan Whigs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to their new song "The Getaway" and the album's lead single "I'll Make You See God." For more, check out The Afghan Whigs Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: Article updated at 3:36 pm ET.

artists
The Afghan Whigs
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Post-punk Rock
image for artist The Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs
May
25
The Afghan Whigs
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Sep
15
The Afghan Whigs
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
