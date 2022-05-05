The Afghan Whigs Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Out of the spotlight since 2018, The Afghan Whigs released a couple of new singles earlier this year and return to the stage later this month. This week, the band added tour dates to their schedule, bringing their upcoming concerts in 2022 up to 62.

Billed as Wish You Were Near (a nod to Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here and the social distancing we've all experienced over the past couple of years), the newly added American shows are planned from September into November at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. The Whigs will also be touring Europe from June into August.

On September 9, the band will release their 9th studio album: How Do You Burn. By the way, Wish You Were Here was Pink Floyd's 9th album including soundtracks.

The Afghan Whigs All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Afghan Whigs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TheGetaway. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Afghan Whigs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Listen to their new song "The Getaway" and the album's lead single "I'll Make You See God." For more, check out The Afghan Whigs Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: Article updated at 3:36 pm ET.