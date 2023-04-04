The All-American Rejects Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Paul Harries

Oklahoma rockers The All-American Rejects have announced 2023 dates, billed as Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and / or The Get Up Kids. Before the new shows, The All-American Rejects have festival performances at Phase Fest in Kansas and Make More mEMOries in Alabama. The last time The All-American Rejects toured extensively was in 2017.

When do The All-American Rejects 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The All-American Rejects All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The All-American Rejects on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

