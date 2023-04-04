View all results for 'alt'
The All-American Rejects Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wet Hot All-American Summer' with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Get Up Kids
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2023
Photo Credit: Paul Harries

Oklahoma rockers The All-American Rejects have announced 2023 dates, billed as Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at large-scale North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and / or The Get Up Kids. Before the new shows, The All-American Rejects have festival performances at Phase Fest in Kansas and Make More mEMOries in Alabama. The last time The All-American Rejects toured extensively was in 2017.

When do The All-American Rejects 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The All-American Rejects Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The All-American Rejects All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Phase Fest 2023
Phase Fest 2023 at Legends Field
Legends Field Kansas City, KS
Jul 8
Make More mEMOries Fest
Make More mEMOries Fest at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater Albertville, AL
Aug 11
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 12
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 14
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and Get Up Kids at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 15
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 19
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 21
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 22
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 24
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 25
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 27
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 23
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Sep 25
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Sep 26
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 27
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 29
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 30
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Oct 2
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Oct 3
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 6
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 7
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 8
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 10
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 12
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 14
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK

For the most up-to-date information, follow The All-American Rejects on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The All-American Rejects Zumic artist page.

Aug
15
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, and The Get Up Kids
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
