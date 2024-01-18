View all results for 'alt'
The Allman Betts Band Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' jams across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2024

Rock royalty The Allman Betts Band announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as King Crawler American Tour, new concerts are planned in May and June at theatres and music halls across North America. The opening act on select dates will be JD Simo. In addition, The Allman Betts Band have previously announced headlining shows and festival performances in Australia and the USA.

When do The Allman Betts Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MUSHROOM. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Allman Betts Band Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Allman Betts Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 27
The Allman Betts Band at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Mar 28
to
Apr 1
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah Tyagarah, NSW, Australia
Apr 1
The Allman Betts Band at Northcote Theatre
Northcote Theatre Northcote, VIC, Australia
May 16
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 17
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Walhalla Civic Auditorium
Walhalla Civic Auditorium Walhalla, SC
May 18
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Helena Amphitheater
Helena Amphitheater Helena, AL
May 19
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 22
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Westhampton Beach, NY
May 23
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn
Scottish Rite Auditorium - Oaklyn Collingswood, NJ
May 24
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
May 24
to
May 26
Roanoke Festival in the Park at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
May 26
The Allman Betts Band and JJ Grey & Mofro at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 27
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Capitol Theatre Clearwater
Capitol Theatre Clearwater Clearwater, FL
May 29
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
May 30
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 31
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Arcada Theater
Arcada Theater St. Charles, IL
May 31
to
Jun 2
Hoxeyville Music Festival at Hoxeyville Festival Grounds
Hoxeyville Festival Grounds Wellston, MI
Jun 2
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Peoria Riverfront Park
Peoria Riverfront Park Peoria, IL
Jun 4
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Jun 5
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at State Theatre
State Theatre State College, PA
Jun 6
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Jun 7
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at Showroom At The Colonial Performing Arts Center
Showroom At The Colonial Performing Arts Center Keene, NH
Jun 8
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Jun 9
The Allman Betts Band and JD SIMO at The Newton Theatre
The Newton Theatre Newton, NJ
Jul 4
to
Jul 8
High Sierra Music Festival at Plumas County Fairgrounds
Plumas County Fairgrounds Quincy, CA
Jan 5
to
Jan 12
The Big Easy Cruise at The Big Easy Cruise
The Big Easy Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Allman Betts Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For those unfamiliar with The Allman Betts Band, the rock group features Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley (sons of original Allman Brothers Band members Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, and Berry Oakley) along with Johnny Stachela, John Ginty, R. Scott Bryan, and John Lum.

For more, check out The Allman Betts Band Zumic artist page.

