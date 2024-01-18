The Allman Betts Band Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock royalty The Allman Betts Band announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as King Crawler American Tour, new concerts are planned in May and June at theatres and music halls across North America. The opening act on select dates will be JD Simo. In addition, The Allman Betts Band have previously announced headlining shows and festival performances in Australia and the USA.

When do The Allman Betts Band 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MUSHROOM. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Allman Betts Band All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Allman Betts Band on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For those unfamiliar with The Allman Betts Band, the rock group features Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and Berry Duane Oakley (sons of original Allman Brothers Band members Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, and Berry Oakley) along with Johnny Stachela, John Ginty, R. Scott Bryan, and John Lum.

For more, check out The Allman Betts Band Zumic artist page.