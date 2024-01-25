View all results for 'alt'
The Amity Affliction Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

40+ concerts in Australia and USA and festivals
This week, The Amity Affliction added 2024 tour dates.

On tour, the band will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their most popular album, Let The Ocean Take Me, by playing it in its entirety at every concert. Joining as the opening acts will be Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot.

The new shows are set from April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. Later this month, the band begin a six-concert tour through their home country of Australia, and they also have festival performances booked ahead.

The Amity Affliction Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 25
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

The Amity Affliction All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, and Terminal Sleep at Bridgeway Hotel
Bridgeway Hotel Pooraka, SA, Australia
Feb 2
The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, and Terminal Sleep at Magnums Bar
Magnums Bar Airlie Beach, QLD, Australia
Feb 3
The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, and Terminal Sleep at JCU Uni BAR
JCU Uni BAR Heatley, QLD, Australia
Feb 4
The Amity Affliction, Alpha Wolf, and Terminal Sleep at Gilligan's
Gilligan's Cairns City, QLD, Australia
Apr 26
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Apr 27
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Apr 29
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 30
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
May 1
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
May 3
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 4
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 5
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 7
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 8
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 12
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 13
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 14
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 15
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 20
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 21
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
May 24
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 25
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 26
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 27
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 29
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
May 31
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 1
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 2
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Panther Island Pavilion
Panther Island Pavilion Fort Worth, TX
Jun 3
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Jun 5
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jun 6
The Amity Affliction, Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Jul 28
to
Aug 3
Metal Days at MetalDays
MetalDays Tolmin, Slovenia
Jul 31
to
Aug 3
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Jul 31
to
Aug 4
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Cetatea Rasnov
Cetatea Rasnov Râșnov, BV, Romania
Aug 7
to
Aug 10
Brutal Assault Festival at Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 9
to
Aug 10
Hellsinki Metal Festival at Helsingin Jäähalli
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Aug 10
Elbriot Festival at Open Air am Großmarkt
Open Air am Großmarkt Hamburg, HH, Germany
Aug 14
to
Aug 17
Summer Breeze Open Air at Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, BY, Germany
Aug 15
to
Aug 18
Motocultor Festival at Site De Kerampuil A Carhaix
Site De Kerampuil A Carhaix Carhaix-Plouguer, Brittany, France
When do The Amity Affliction 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Amity Affliction on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Amity Affliction's Zumic artist page.

