The Amity Affliction Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, The Amity Affliction added 2024 tour dates.

On tour, the band will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their most popular album, Let The Ocean Take Me, by playing it in its entirety at every concert. Joining as the opening acts will be Currents, Dying Wish, and Mugshot.

The new shows are set from April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. Later this month, the band begin a six-concert tour through their home country of Australia, and they also have festival performances booked ahead.

The Amity Affliction All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Amity Affliction 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Amity Affliction on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Amity Affliction's Zumic artist page.