The Avett Brothers Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Avett Brothers have extended their 2023 tour schedule, keeping them on the road into July.

The newly added concerts are set in March and May in Florida and New York. They also have headlining performances on the West Coast next summer. Closing out 2022, the brothers will perform a three-night run in Brooklyn in November and ring in the new year with a home-state concert at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When do The Avett Brothers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for fan club members begin October 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend signing up for The Avett Brothers fan club / email newsletter and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

