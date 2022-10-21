View all results for 'alt'
The Avett Brothers Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

13 shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 21, 2022

The Avett Brothers have extended their 2023 tour schedule, keeping them on the road into July.

The newly added concerts are set in March and May in Florida and New York. They also have headlining performances on the West Coast next summer. Closing out 2022, the brothers will perform a three-night run in Brooklyn in November and ring in the new year with a home-state concert at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When do The Avett Brothers 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for fan club members begin October 25. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Avett Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Avett Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Kings Theatre
Rescheduled
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 4
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Kings Theatre
Rescheduled
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov 5
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Kings Theatre
Rescheduled
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Dec 31
The Avett Brothers and Valient Thorr
The Avett Brothers and Valient Thorr at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Mar 17
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 18
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 20
to
Apr 23
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
May 20
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Beak & Skiff Apple Farms Inc
Beak & Skiff Apple Farms Inc LaFayette, NY
May 21
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 12
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater Missoula, MT
Jul 14
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 15
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at White River Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 16
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR

We recommend signing up for The Avett Brothers fan club / email newsletter and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For more, check out The Avett Brothers Zumic artist page.

artists
The Avett Brothers
genres
Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk
image for artist The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers
Nov
3
The Avett Brothers
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov
4
The Avett Brothers
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Nov
5
The Avett Brothers
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
