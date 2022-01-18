The Avett Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Avett Brothers have extended their 2022 tour schedule, keeping them on the road into November.

After hosting their At The Beach music festival in Mexico later this month, the brothers plan to begin a North American tour in March, wrapping up with a three-night performance in Brooklyn. The newly added concerts are set in April, May, June, and August. Recently, The Avett Brothers announced they will also serve as the opening band for a pair of June concerts headlined by Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band.

When do The Avett Brothers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales for fan club members begin January 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your folk-rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Avett Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

