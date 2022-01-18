The Avett Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Avett Brothers have extended their 2022 tour schedule, keeping them on the road into November.
After hosting their At The Beach music festival in Mexico later this month, the brothers plan to begin a North American tour in March, wrapping up with a three-night performance in Brooklyn. The newly added concerts are set in April, May, June, and August. Recently, The Avett Brothers announced they will also serve as the opening band for a pair of June concerts headlined by Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band.
When do The Avett Brothers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales for fan club members begin January 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your folk-rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The Avett Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 3
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 4
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 5
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
The Avett Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 27
to
Jan 31
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 19
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Mar 26
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Mar 28
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Mar 29
Miller High Life Theatre
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 31
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 1
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 2
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 30
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
May 3
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 5
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
May 6
Whitewater Amphitheater
New Braunfels, TX
May 7
Whitewater Amphitheater
New Braunfels, TX
May 27
Brewery Ommegang
Cooperstown, NY
May 28
Brewery Ommegang
Cooperstown, NY
May 29
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Essex, VT
Jun 2
Wang Theater At The Boch Center
Boston, MA
Jun 4
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 10
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jun 11
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 1
Hartman Arena
Park City, KS
Jul 12
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Jul 15
NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO
Airway Heights, WA
Jul 16
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Jul 17
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 19
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Missoula, MT
Aug 18
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Aug 20
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 21
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Tisbury, MA
Nov 3
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 4
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 5
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
We recommend signing up for The Avett Brothers fan club / email newsletter and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.
