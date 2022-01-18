View all results for 'alt'
The Avett Brothers Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Folk-rockers add USA shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2022

The Avett Brothers have extended their 2022 tour schedule, keeping them on the road into November.

After hosting their At The Beach music festival in Mexico later this month, the brothers plan to begin a North American tour in March, wrapping up with a three-night performance in Brooklyn. The newly added concerts are set in April, May, June, and August. Recently, The Avett Brothers announced they will also serve as the opening band for a pair of June concerts headlined by Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band.

When do The Avett Brothers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales for fan club members begin January 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your folk-rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Avett Brothers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Avett Brothers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
to
Jan 31
The Avett Brothers at The Beach
The Avett Brothers at The Beach at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 19
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 26
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 28
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Mar 29
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Mar 31
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 1
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 2
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 30
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
May 3
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 5
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
May 6
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
May 7
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Whitewater Amphitheater
Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX
May 27
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY
May 28
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY
May 29
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo Essex, VT
Jun 2
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and The Avett Brothers
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and The Avett Brothers at Wang Theater At The Boch Center
Wang Theater At The Boch Center Boston, MA
Jun 4
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and The Avett Brothers
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, and The Avett Brothers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 10
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 11
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jul 1
The Avett Brothers and Robert Earl Keen
The Avett Brothers and Robert Earl Keen at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Jul 12
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Jul 15
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO
NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO Airway Heights, WA
Jul 16
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jul 17
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 19
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre
Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre Missoula, MT
Aug 18
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 19
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 20
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 21
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
We recommend signing up for The Avett Brothers fan club / email newsletter and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media to get the most up-to-date information about additional offers.

For more, check out The Avett Brothers Zumic artist page.

image for artist The Avett Brothers
