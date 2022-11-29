View all results for 'alt'
The B-52's Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Farewell' shows in Georgia; Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2022

Although The B-52's announced they would retire from touring in January of 2023, apparently that does not mean they will stop performing.

This week, the pop-rockers extended their performance schedule with ten new concerts, billed as Loveshack: The Vegas Residency at the Venetian Theatre during May, August, and September. Before then, The B-52's will perform four shows in Atlanta, Georgia which had been billed as the conclusion of their "Farewell" tour.

When do The B-52's 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 3. Presales for Artist begin November 30. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The B-52's All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 6
The B-52's
The B-52's at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 7
The B-52's
The B-52's at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 8
The B-52's
The B-52's at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 10
The B-52's
The B-52's at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
May 5
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 6
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 10
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 12
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 13
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 25
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Aug 30
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following The B-52's on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Formed in 1976, the band became iconic with songs like "Love Shack," "Roam," and "Rock Lobster." For more, check out The B-52's Zumic artist page.

