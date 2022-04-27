View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The B-52's Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Farewell' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2022

The B-52's have announced 2022 tour dates for what they are calling The Final Tour Ever Of Planet Earth. The group formed nearly 50 years ago and became iconic with era-defining songs like "Love Shack," "Roam," and "Rock Lobster" and novel approach to pop rock.

Fifteen newly planned shows are set from August into November at mid-size venues across America. Notable concerts include two nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and three shows in Las Vegas. Joining the fun as the opening acts will be KC and The Sunshine Band or The Tubes on select dates.

When do The B-52's 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The B-52's Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 13
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 14
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

The B-52's All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 22
The B-52's and The Tubes
The B-52's and The Tubes at McCaw Hall
McCaw Hall Seattle, WA
Sep 29
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT
Sep 30
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 1
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 7
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 13
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 14
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 15
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 19
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
The B-52's
The B-52's at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
The B-52's and The Tubes
The B-52's and The Tubes at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 29
The B-52's and The Tubes
The B-52's and The Tubes at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 4
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Nov 11
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA

We recommend following The B-52's on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band will perform on tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. For more, check out The B-52's Zumic artist page.

1
1607
artists
The B-52's
genres
New Wave Pop Pop Rock Post-punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The B-52's
The B-52's
Oct
13
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct
14
The B-52's and KC and The Sunshine Band
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The B-52's Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 9, 2019
The B-52's Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Post-punk Berlin OMD The B-52's
3
2014
image for article Culture Club and The B-52's Plan 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 20, 2018
Culture Club and The B-52's Plan 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets New Wave Pop Boy George & Culture Club The B-52's Tom Bailey
5
3987
Back to top
seating chart