The B-52's Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The B-52's have announced 2022 tour dates for what they are calling The Final Tour Ever Of Planet Earth. The group formed nearly 50 years ago and became iconic with era-defining songs like "Love Shack," "Roam," and "Rock Lobster" and novel approach to pop rock.

Fifteen newly planned shows are set from August into November at mid-size venues across America. Notable concerts include two nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and three shows in Las Vegas. Joining the fun as the opening acts will be KC and The Sunshine Band or The Tubes on select dates.

When do The B-52's 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 29. Presales for fan club members, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The B-52's All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The B-52's on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band will perform on tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. For more, check out The B-52's Zumic artist page.