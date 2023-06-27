View all results for 'alt'
The Band CAMINO Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Screaming In The Dark' tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 27, 2023

The Band CAMINO have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Dark. The LP is scheduled for release on August 11.

Billed as Screaming In The Dark, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts for the new shows will be Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands, and The Wldlfe.

When do The Band CAMINO 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist App. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Band CAMINO All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 14
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 16
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Sep 21
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 22
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Legacy Arena
Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL
Sep 24
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Sep 26
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 27
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 30
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and Charlotte Sands at UCCU Center
UCCU Center Orem, UT
Oct 2
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 4
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 6
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 7
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 8
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 10
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 12
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 13
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 14
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 16
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 17
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 19
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Oct 20
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
The Band CAMINO, Bad Suns, and The Wldlfe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Band CAMINO on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Band CAMINO's Zumic artist page.

