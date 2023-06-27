The Band CAMINO Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Band CAMINO have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, The Dark. The LP is scheduled for release on August 11.

Billed as Screaming In The Dark, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts for the new shows will be Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands, and The Wldlfe.

When do The Band CAMINO 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist App. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

