The Beach Boys Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer.

The newly planned concerts are set in August at large-scale American venues. The band will be joined by another iconic group in their own right, The Temptations. The Beach Boys plan to return to the road in early May for headlining shows in the USA before a European leg of shows in June and July with UB40 on select dates.

Mike Love is the only current touring member of The Beach Boys who has been in the group for 60 years, but Bruce Johnson isn't far behind. Meanwhile, Otis Williams has been singing in The Temptations since co-founding the group in 1960.

When do The Beach Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Beach Boys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about The Beach Boys, check out their Zumic Zumic artist page.