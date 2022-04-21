The Beach Boys Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer.
The newly planned concerts are set in August at large-scale American venues. The band will be joined by another iconic group in their own right, The Temptations. The Beach Boys plan to return to the road in early May for headlining shows in the USA before a European leg of shows in June and July with UB40 on select dates.
Mike Love is the only current touring member of The Beach Boys who has been in the group for 60 years, but Bruce Johnson isn't far behind. Meanwhile, Otis Williams has been singing in The Temptations since co-founding the group in 1960.
When do The Beach Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Beach Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 19
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 6
Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
Mahnomen, MN
May 8
Los Angeles County Fair
Pomona, CA
May 11
to
May 14
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
May 26
Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons
Columbus, OH
Jun 18
NOVA Spektrum
Lillestrøm, Viken, Norway
Jun 19
Skansen Open-Air Museum
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Swden
Jun 20
Huskvarna Folkets Park
Huskvarna, Jönköpings län, Sweden
Jun 23
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Royal Albert Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Casablanca Festival
Hemiksem, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 26
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 29
Festival Jardins de Pedralbes
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 1
JARDINS DO MARQUÊS
Oeiras, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
Seebuehne (Elbauenpark Magdeburg)
Magdeburg, SA, Germany
Jul 7
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Jul 8
Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Dresden, Germany
Jul 10
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 28
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 30
Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede
Medicine Hat, AB, Canada
Aug 4
The Festival at Sandpoint
Sandpoint, ID
Aug 6
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Aug 11
Waterfest Concert Series
Oshkosh, WI
Aug 14
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Rochester, MI
Aug 15
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 16
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 20
Waterside Music Series
Solomons, MD
Aug 21
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Aug 25
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 26
Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua, NY
Aug 27
Wildwoods Convention Center
Wildwood, NJ
Aug 28
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Sep 5
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
Sep 11
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Sep 25
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Oct 21
Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Orillia, ON, Canada
Oct 22
Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Orillia, ON, Canada
Dec 17
Cancelled
Grove of Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Feb 21
Cancelled
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
May 25
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
May 26
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
May 27
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
We recommend following The Beach Boys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
