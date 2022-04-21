View all results for 'alt'
The Beach Boys Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with The Temptations, UB40
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2022

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer.

The newly planned concerts are set in August at large-scale American venues. The band will be joined by another iconic group in their own right, The Temptations. The Beach Boys plan to return to the road in early May for headlining shows in the USA before a European leg of shows in June and July with UB40 on select dates.

Mike Love is the only current touring member of The Beach Boys who has been in the group for 60 years, but Bruce Johnson isn't far behind. Meanwhile, Otis Williams has been singing in The Temptations since co-founding the group in 1960.

When do The Beach Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beach Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 19
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 6
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center
Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center Mahnomen, MN
May 8
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
May 11
to
May 14
Roxfest 2022
Roxfest 2022 at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
May 26
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons
Bicentennial Pavilion at Columbus Commons Columbus, OH
Jun 18
The Beach Boys and UB40
The Beach Boys and UB40 at NOVA Spektrum
NOVA Spektrum Lillestrøm, Viken, Norway
Jun 19
The Beach Boys and UB40
The Beach Boys and UB40 at Skansen Open-Air Museum
Skansen Open-Air Museum Stockholm, Stockholms län, Swden
Jun 20
The Beach Boys and UB40
The Beach Boys and UB40 at Huskvarna Folkets Park
Huskvarna Folkets Park Huskvarna, Jönköpings län, Sweden
Jun 23
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Casablanca Festival
Casablanca Festival Hemiksem, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 26
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 27
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Jun 29
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Festival Jardins de Pedralbes
Festival Jardins de Pedralbes Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 1
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at JARDINS DO MARQUÊS
JARDINS DO MARQUÊS Oeiras, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Seebuehne (Elbauenpark Magdeburg)
Seebuehne (Elbauenpark Magdeburg) Magdeburg, SA, Germany
Jul 7
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jul 8
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Freilichtbühne Junge Garde
Freilichtbühne Junge Garde Dresden, Germany
Jul 10
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 28
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 30
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede
Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Medicine Hat, AB, Canada
Aug 4
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at The Festival at Sandpoint
The Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 6
The Beach Boys and San Diego Symphony Orchestra
The Beach Boys and San Diego Symphony Orchestra at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Aug 11
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Waterfest Concert Series
Waterfest Concert Series Oshkosh, WI
Aug 14
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Aug 15
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 16
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 19
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 20
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Waterside Music Series
Waterside Music Series Solomons, MD
Aug 21
The Beach Boys and Mike Love [Early Show]
The Beach Boys and Mike Love [Early Show] at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Aug 25
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 26
The Beach Boys and The Temptations
The Beach Boys and The Temptations at Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Aug 27
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Wildwoods Convention Center
Wildwoods Convention Center Wildwood, NJ
Aug 28
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Sep 5
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Sep 11
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 25
The Beach Boys and Alabama
The Beach Boys and Alabama at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Oct 21
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada
Oct 22
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada
Dec 17
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Grove of Anaheim
Cancelled
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 21
The Beach Boys and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals
The Beach Boys and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals at Oakdale Theatre
Cancelled
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 25
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
May 26
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
May 27
The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN

We recommend following The Beach Boys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about The Beach Boys, check out their Zumic Zumic artist page.

