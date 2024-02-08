The Beach Boys Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Endless Summer Gold, new concerts are planned from May into September at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Dave Mason, known for his solo work in addition to being a member of Traffic and studio session ace. Later this month, The Beach Boys return to touring with previously announced dates kicking off in Hawaii.

The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Beach Boys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Beach Boys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about The Beach Boys, check out their Zumic Zumic artist page.