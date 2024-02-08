The Beach Boys Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as Endless Summer Gold, new concerts are planned from May into September at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Dave Mason, known for his solo work in addition to being a member of Traffic and studio session ace. Later this month, The Beach Boys return to touring with previously announced dates kicking off in Hawaii.
The Beach Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 24
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
May 30
St. George Theatre
Staten Island, NY
Jun 1
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 8
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 21
Hawaii Theatre
Honolulu, HI
Feb 22
Hawaii Theatre
Honolulu, HI
Mar 1
Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City, FL
Mar 2
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Mar 3
Sunrise Theatre
Fort Pierce, FL
Mar 3
Sunrise Theatre
Fort Pierce, FL
Mar 7
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
The Villages, FL
Mar 7
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
The Villages, FL
Mar 8
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Mar 8
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Mar 9
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Apr 25
to
May 5
Fair Grounds Race Course
New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 27
Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin
Laughlin, NV
May 24
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
May 25
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
May 26
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
May 27
Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Hammondsport, NY
May 30
St. George Theatre
Staten Island, NY
May 31
Stanley Theatre
Utica, NY
Jun 1
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Wildwood Beach
Wildwood, NJ
Jun 20
Alabama Theatre Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 23
Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE
Wilmington, DE
Jun 27
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
Easton, PA
Jun 28
The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
Chautauqua, NY
Jun 29
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Jun 29
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Jul 1
Fraze Pavilion - Dayton
Kettering, OH
Jul 2
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Youngstown, Ohio
Jul 5
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 6
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 9
Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Mankato, MN
Jul 10
The Ledge Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Jul 11
Capital Credit Union Park
Green Bay, WI
Jul 12
McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 14
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Jul 16
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Aug 2
Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Sidney, ME
Aug 5
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Aug 5
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Aug 6
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Aug 6
Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City, NJ
Aug 8
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Levitt Pavilion Denver
Denver, CO
Aug 15
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Aug 16
Sunset Amphitheater
Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 17
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Grand Junction, CO
Aug 22
Western Idaho Fairgrounds
Boise, ID
Aug 24
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 25
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Aug 27
Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding, CA
Aug 28
Weill Hall At Green Music Center
Rohnert Park, CA
Aug 29
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Aug 30
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg, PA
Sep 21
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Wheeling, WV
Sep 23
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 30
Malt Shop Memories Cruise
Fort Lauderdale, FL
When do The Beach Boys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Beach Boys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more music, news, and tour information about The Beach Boys, check out their Zumic Zumic artist page.