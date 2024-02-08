View all results for 'alt'
The Beach Boys Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Endless Summer Gold' tour with Dave Mason
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2024

This week, legendary group The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Endless Summer Gold, new concerts are planned from May into September at venues across North America. The opening act on select dates will be Dave Mason, known for his solo work in addition to being a member of Traffic and studio session ace. Later this month, The Beach Boys return to touring with previously announced dates kicking off in Hawaii.

The Beach Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 21
The Beach Boys at Hawaii Theatre
Hawaii Theatre Honolulu, HI
Feb 22
The Beach Boys at Hawaii Theatre
Hawaii Theatre Honolulu, HI
Mar 1
The Beach Boys at Florida Strawberry Festival
Florida Strawberry Festival Plant City, FL
Mar 2
The Beach Boys at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 3
The Beach Boys [Early Show] at Sunrise Theatre
Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL
Mar 3
The Beach Boys [Late Show] at Sunrise Theatre
Sunrise Theatre Fort Pierce, FL
Mar 7
The Beach Boys [Early Show] at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center The Villages, FL
Mar 7
The Beach Boys [Late Show] at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center The Villages, FL
Mar 8
The Beach Boys - Early Show at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Mar 8
The Beach Boys - Late Show at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Mar 9
The Beach Boys at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
The Beach Boys at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 27
The Beach Boys at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin
Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin Laughlin, NV
May 24
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
May 25
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
May 26
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
May 27
The Beach Boys at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
May 30
The Beach Boys at St. George Theatre
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
May 31
The Beach Boys at Stanley Theatre
Stanley Theatre Utica, NY
Jun 1
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 2
The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Wildwood Beach
Wildwood Beach Wildwood, NJ
Jun 20
The Beach Boys - Early and Late Show at Alabama Theatre Myrtle Beach
Alabama Theatre Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 23
The Beach Boys at Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE
Copeland Hall At Grand Opera House - DE Wilmington, DE
Jun 27
The Beach Boys at State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton
State Theatre Center for the Arts Easton Easton, PA
Jun 28
The Beach Boys at The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
The Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Jun 29
The Beach Boys - Early Show at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Jun 29
The Beach Boys - Late Show at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Jul 1
The Beach Boys at Fraze Pavilion - Dayton
Fraze Pavilion - Dayton Kettering, OH
Jul 2
The Beach Boys at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Jul 5
The Beach Boys at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jul 6
The Beach Boys at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 9
The Beach Boys at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato, MN
Jul 10
The Beach Boys at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 11
The Beach Boys at Capital Credit Union Park
Capital Credit Union Park Green Bay, WI
Jul 12
The Beach Boys at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 14
The Beach Boys at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jul 16
The Beach Boys at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 2
The Beach Boys at Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Snow Pond Center for the Arts Sidney, ME
Aug 5
The Beach Boys - Early Show at Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ
Aug 5
The Beach Boys - Late Show at Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ
Aug 6
The Beach Boys - Early Show at Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ
Aug 6
The Beach Boys - Late Show at Ocean City Music Pier
Ocean City Music Pier Ocean City, NJ
Aug 8
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
The Beach Boys at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Aug 15
The Beach Boys at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Aug 16
The Beach Boys at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 17
The Beach Boys at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction, CO
Aug 22
The Beach Boys at Western Idaho Fairgrounds
Western Idaho Fairgrounds Boise, ID
Aug 24
The Beach Boys at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 25
The Beach Boys at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Aug 27
The Beach Boys at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Aug 28
The Beach Boys at Weill Hall At Green Music Center
Weill Hall At Green Music Center Rohnert Park, CA
Aug 29
The Beach Boys at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 30
The Beach Boys at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 20
The Beach Boys at Bloomsburg Fair
Bloomsburg Fair Bloomsburg, PA
Sep 21
The Beach Boys at Capitol Theatre (Wheeling)
Capitol Theatre (Wheeling) Wheeling, WV
Sep 23
The Beach Boys at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 30
The Beach Boys at Malt Shop Memories Cruise
Malt Shop Memories Cruise Fort Lauderdale, FL
When do The Beach Boys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Beach Boys on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about The Beach Boys, check out their Zumic Zumic artist page.

1
352
artists
The Beach Boys
genres
Classic Rock Oldies Pop Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter surf pop Surf Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys
May
30
The Beach Boys
St. George Theatre Staten Island, NY
Jun
1
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
8
The Beach Boys and Dave Mason
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
