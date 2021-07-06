The Beaches & The Blue Stones Share Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian rockers The Beaches and The Blue Stones have shared 2022 tour dates.

Looking toward a post-pandemic world, the high energy up-and-comers now have 20 concerts planned together across the Great North in February. The Beaches released their slick fourth EP, Future Lovers, earlier this year. Their only LP to date, Late Show, was one of the best rock albums of 2017, leading to a high-profile spot opening concerts for The Rolling Stones.

The opening act on this tour is slated to be The Blue Stones, fellow Ontarians who made a name for themselves with Black Holes — one of the best rock albums of 2018 which spawned hits like "Black Holes (Solid Ground)," "Be My Fire," and "Rolling With The Punches." Their sophomore album, Hidden Gems, was released in 2021 with the timely standout single "Shakin' Off The Rust."

When do The Beaches 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for Spotify and American Express cardmembers. VIP, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beaches All Tour Dates and Tickets

