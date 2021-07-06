View all results for 'alt'
The Beaches & The Blue Stones Share Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Canada in 2022
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 6, 2021

Canadian rockers The Beaches and The Blue Stones have shared 2022 tour dates.

Looking toward a post-pandemic world, the high energy up-and-comers now have 20 concerts planned together across the Great North in February. The Beaches released their slick fourth EP, Future Lovers, earlier this year. Their only LP to date, Late Show, was one of the best rock albums of 2017, leading to a high-profile spot opening concerts for The Rolling Stones.

The opening act on this tour is slated to be The Blue Stones, fellow Ontarians who made a name for themselves with Black Holes — one of the best rock albums of 2018 which spawned hits like "Black Holes (Solid Ground)," "Be My Fire," and "Rolling With The Punches." Their sophomore album, Hidden Gems, was released in 2021 with the timely standout single "Shakin' Off The Rust."

When do The Beaches 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for Spotify and American Express cardmembers. VIP, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beaches All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Oct 16
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Oct 18
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 21
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches
Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, and The Beaches at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Feb 3
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 4
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Feb 5
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Feb 8
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at The Ale House
The Ale House Kingston, ON, Canada
Feb 11
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 12
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 14
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Feb 15
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Guelph Concert Theatre
Guelph Concert Theatre Guelph, ON, Canada
Feb 16
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at FirstOntario Concert Hall
FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton, ON, Canada
Feb 19
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Feb 20
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 22
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 23
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 25
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Red Deer Memorial Centre
Red Deer Memorial Centre Red Deer, AB, Canada
Feb 26
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 28
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Mar 1
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Vernon, BC, Canada
Mar 3
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 5
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 6
The Beaches and The Blue Stones
The Beaches and The Blue Stones at Royal Theatre Victoria
Royal Theatre Victoria Victoria, BC, Canada

We recommend following The Beaches on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Beaches' Zumic artist page.

