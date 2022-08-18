The Beths Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Frances Carter

New Zealand-based band The Beths have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in February and March.

The indie punk rockers are currently on a North American tour with California-based singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker. In mid-September The Beths will be closer to home, performing in Australia and New Zealand into October.

When do The Beths 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Beths on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Beths are calling this a 2023 album tour, to go along with Expert In A Dying Field — set for release on September 16. Listen to the new songs "Knees Deep," "Silence Is Golden," and the title track. For more, check out The Beths Zumic artist page.