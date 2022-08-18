View all results for 'alt'
The Beths Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking out in North America and Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2022
Photo Credit: Frances Carter

New Zealand-based band The Beths have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in February and March.

The indie punk rockers are currently on a North American tour with California-based singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker. In mid-September The Beths will be closer to home, performing in Australia and New Zealand into October.

When do The Beths 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 19
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Aug 20
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Aug 22
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Aug 23
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Aug 25
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Aug 26
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 27
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Aug 28
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 31
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 1
The Beths and Rosie Tucker
The Beths and Rosie Tucker at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Sep 15
The Beths and Hans Pucket
The Beths and Hans Pucket at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 16
The Beths and Hans Pucket
The Beths and Hans Pucket at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Sep 17
The Beths, Hans Pucket, and Platonic Sex
The Beths, Hans Pucket, and Platonic Sex at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Sep 20
The Beths and Oscar the Wild
The Beths and Oscar the Wild at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Sep 21
The Beths and Mal De Mer
The Beths and Mal De Mer at Magnet House
Magnet House Perth, WA, Australia
Sep 23
The Beths
The Beths at The Opera House Wellington
The Opera House Wellington Wellington, New Zealand
Sep 24
The Beths
The Beths at Theatre Royal
Theatre Royal Nelson, New Zealand
Sep 30
The Beths
The Beths at James Hay Theatre
James Hay Theatre Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Oct 1
The Beths
The Beths at Glenroy Auditorium
Glenroy Auditorium Dunedin, OTA, New Zealand
Oct 7
The Beths
The Beths at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 16
The Beths
The Beths at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 17
The Beths
The Beths at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Feb 22
The Beths
The Beths at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 24
The Beths
The Beths at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 26
The Beths
The Beths at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 28
The Beths
The Beths at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Mar 2
The Beths
The Beths at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 3
The Beths
The Beths at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 4
The Beths
The Beths at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 6
The Beths
The Beths at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 7
The Beths
The Beths at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 8
The Beths
The Beths at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 10
The Beths
The Beths at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 11
The Beths
The Beths at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Mar 14
The Beths
The Beths at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 16
The Beths
The Beths at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 17
The Beths
The Beths at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 18
The Beths
The Beths at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 24
The Beths
The Beths at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following The Beths on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

The Beths are calling this a 2023 album tour, to go along with Expert In A Dying Field — set for release on September 16. Listen to the new songs "Knees Deep," "Silence Is Golden," and the title track. For more, check out The Beths Zumic artist page.

