The Beths Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Alvvays
Published March 27, 2024

This week, indie rockers The Beths added 2024 tour dates.

New shows are scheduled in August and September at mid-sized venues across North America. In April, The Beths will head out on tour along the West Coast and have August dates opening for Alvvays.

When do The Beths 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is simplythebeths. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beths Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
The Beths at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

The Beths All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 5
The Beths at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Apr 9
The Beths at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Apr 10
The Beths at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 17
The Beths at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Apr 19
to
Apr 21
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 21
The Beths at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Aug 15
Alvvays and The Beths at Madonna Inn Meadows
Madonna Inn Meadows San Luis Obispo, CA
Aug 16
Alvvays and The Beths at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 18
Alvvays and The Beths at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 19
Alvvays and The Beths at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Aug 21
Alvvays and The Beths at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 22
Alvvays and The Beths at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Aug 24
Alvvays and The Beths at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 26
The Beths at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Aug 27
The Beths at The Columbus Athenaeum
The Columbus Athenaeum Columbus, OH
Aug 28
The Beths at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 30
The Beths at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Aug 31
The Beths and Mitski at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 3
The Beths at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Sep 4
The Beths at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 5
The Beths at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Sep 6
The Beths at Bearsville Theater
Bearsville Theater Woodstock, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Beths on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Beths Zumic artist page.

