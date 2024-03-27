The Beths Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, indie rockers The Beths added 2024 tour dates.

New shows are scheduled in August and September at mid-sized venues across North America. In April, The Beths will head out on tour along the West Coast and have August dates opening for Alvvays.

When do The Beths 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is simplythebeths. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Beths All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Beths on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

