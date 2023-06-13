The Black Angels Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Black Angels added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned October concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues. Joining the bill on select dates will be The Dandy Warhols, Daiistar, and / or Queen Kong. Currently, The Black Angels are on tour in the USA this month opening for Rival Sons. During the summer months, the Texas psych rockers also have festival performances.

When do The Black Angels 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin June 13. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Angels All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Black Angels on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

