The Black Angels Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Rival Sons
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 13, 2023

This week, The Black Angels added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned October concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues. Joining the bill on select dates will be The Dandy Warhols, Daiistar, and / or Queen Kong. Currently, The Black Angels are on tour in the USA this month opening for Rival Sons. During the summer months, the Texas psych rockers also have festival performances.

When do The Black Angels 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin June 13. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Angels All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Jun 17
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 18
Rival Sons, The Black Angels, and Starcrawler at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Aug 4
Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and The Black Angels at Crystal Palace Bowl
Crystal Palace Bowl London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 6
PALP FESTIVAL 2023 at Palp Festival
Palp Festival Bruson, VS, Switzerland
Aug 9
to
Aug 20
Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2023 at Steinberggasse Winterthur
Steinberggasse Winterthur Winterthur, ZH, Switzerland
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Sonic Blast at Praia da Duna do Caldeirão
Praia da Duna do Caldeirão Âncora, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
La Route du Rock at La Route du Rock
La Route du Rock Saint-Malo, Brittany, France
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Oct 6
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 7
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Oct 8
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Oct 9
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 10
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Oct 13
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Queen Kong at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Oct 14
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Queen Kong at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 15
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Queen Kong at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
The Black Angels and Queen Kong at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 18
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Queen Kong at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 19
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Queen Kong at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 25
The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, and Daiistar at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ Dallas, TX
Oct 28
The Black Angels and The Dandy Warhols at Austin, TX
Austin, TX Texas, United States

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Black Angels on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for The Black Angels new song, "History of the Future." For more, check out The Black Angels' Zumic artist page.

artists
genres
image for artist The Black Angels
The Black Angels
