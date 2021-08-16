The Black Angels Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Black Angels are preparing to rock your ears as the band has detailed 2021 and 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across North America this November and will continue next year from January into February. The opening act for the November concerts will be California rock band L.A. Witch. The Black Angels will also deliver their psychedelic brand of rock to the Desert Daze festival in California later this year. Recently, the band shared a 6-track album titled Live at Levitation.

When do The Black Angels 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for local venues / radio begin August 18. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Angels All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Black Angels on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Black Angels' Zumic artist page.