The Black Angels Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Psychedelic rock across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2021

The Black Angels are preparing to rock your ears as the band has detailed 2021 and 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across North America this November and will continue next year from January into February. The opening act for the November concerts will be California rock band L.A. Witch. The Black Angels will also deliver their psychedelic brand of rock to the Desert Daze festival in California later this year. Recently, the band shared a 6-track album titled Live at Levitation.

When do The Black Angels 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales for local venues / radio begin August 18. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 29
The Black Angels, Tinariwen, Ami Dang, and Kikagaku Moyo
The Black Angels, Tinariwen, Ami Dang, and Kikagaku Moyo at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 3
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Sister Bar
Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM
Nov 4
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 5
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 8
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 9
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 11
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Desert Daze Festival
Desert Daze Festival at Lake Perris State Recreation
Lake Perris State Recreation Perris, CA
Nov 12
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Henry Miller Memorial Library
Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, CA
Nov 13
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Nov 15
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Nov 17
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Nov 19
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch
The Black Angels and L.A. Witch at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Jan 19
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Jan 20
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jan 21
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Jan 22
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jan 24
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 26
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 27
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 28
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jan 29
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 30
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 1
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Feb 2
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Feb 3
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Feb 4
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Feb 5
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 7
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Feb 8
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 9
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Feb 10
The Black Angels
The Black Angels at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX

We recommend following The Black Angels on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Black Angels' Zumic artist page.

