The Black Crowes Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Black Crowes plan to keep their fans dancing and grooving as this week they added 2022 tour dates for North America. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and other popular songs from their career.

The newly planned shows are set from June through August at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Drivin N Cryin or The Trews. Previously, The Black Crowes announced a European leg of tour dates starting in September.

When do The Black Crowes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SYMM2022. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Crowes All Tour Dates and Tickets

The revamped Black Crowes lineup features the Robinson brothers with guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, drummer Ojha, and keyboardist Joel Robinow. For more, check out The Black Crowes Zumic artist page.