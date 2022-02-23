The Black Crowes Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Black Crowes plan to keep their fans dancing and grooving as this week they added 2022 tour dates for North America. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and other popular songs from their career.
The newly planned shows are set from June through August at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Drivin N Cryin or The Trews. Previously, The Black Crowes announced a European leg of tour dates starting in September.
When do The Black Crowes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SYMM2022. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
The Black Crowes All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 29
to
May 1
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 27
to
May 29
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
Jun 9
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jun 11
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 12
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 15
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 16
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Jun 18
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Jun 19
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 22
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Jun 23
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Jun 25
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jun 27
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Scranton, PA
Pennsylvania, United States
Jun 30
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 2
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 5
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
Windsor, ON, Canada
Jul 6
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
Jul 11
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
Jul 17
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Jul 21
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 22
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Jul 24
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 13
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 16
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Aug 19
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 20
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Aug 23
First Security Amphitheatre
Little Rock, AR
Aug 24
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 26
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Aug 27
Buffalo Run Casino
Miami, OK
Sep 21
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 24
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 26
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Sep 27
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 1
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 3
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 7
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 8
RuhrCongress Bochum
Bochum, NRW, Germany
Oct 10
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Oct 11
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 13
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 14
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 16
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 18
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Oct 19
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, Portugal
We recommend following The Black Crowes on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
The revamped Black Crowes lineup features the Robinson brothers with guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, drummer Ojha, and keyboardist Joel Robinow. For more, check out The Black Crowes Zumic artist page.