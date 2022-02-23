View all results for 'alt'
The Black Crowes Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockers touring America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2022

The Black Crowes plan to keep their fans dancing and grooving as this week they added 2022 tour dates for North America. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 32nd anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and other popular songs from their career.

The newly planned shows are set from June through August at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Drivin N Cryin or The Trews. Previously, The Black Crowes announced a European leg of tour dates starting in September.

When do The Black Crowes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SYMM2022. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

The Black Crowes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 27
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 30
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

The Black Crowes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
May 1
Stagecoach Country Music Festival
Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa festival
BottleRock Napa festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 9
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 11
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 12
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 15
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 16
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Jun 18
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 19
The Black Crowes and Drivin N Cryin
The Black Crowes and Drivin N Cryin at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 22
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jun 23
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jun 25
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 27
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 29
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
The Peach Music Festival
The Peach Music Festival at Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA Pennsylvania, United States
Jun 30
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 2
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 5
The Black Crowes and The Trews
The Black Crowes and The Trews at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Jul 6
The Black Crowes and The Trews
The Black Crowes and The Trews at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Jul 11
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jul 17
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Jul 19
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jul 21
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 22
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jul 24
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 13
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 16
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 19
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 20
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 23
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Aug 24
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 26
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Aug 27
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Buffalo Run Casino
Buffalo Run Casino Miami, OK
Sep 21
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 24
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 26
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 27
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 30
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Oct 1
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Oct 3
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 5
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Oct 7
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Oct 8
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at RuhrCongress Bochum
RuhrCongress Bochum Bochum, NRW, Germany
Oct 10
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Oct 11
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 13
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 14
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 16
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 18
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 19
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following The Black Crowes on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The revamped Black Crowes lineup features the Robinson brothers with guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, drummer Ojha, and keyboardist Joel Robinow. For more, check out The Black Crowes Zumic artist page.

