The Black Crowes Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Black Crowes have added 2023 tour dates.

Five new October and November concerts are planned for Florida, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Iowa. These headlining shows will happen while The Black Crowes are also on a North American tour opening for legendary rockers Aerosmith.

When do The Black Crowes 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin July 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

