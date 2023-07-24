View all results for 'alt'
The Black Crowes Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Aerosmith
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 24, 2023
The Black Crowes have added 2023 tour dates.

Five new October and November concerts are planned for Florida, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Iowa. These headlining shows will happen while The Black Crowes are also on a North American tour opening for legendary rockers Aerosmith.

When do The Black Crowes 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin July 27. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Crowes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Black Crowes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
to
Aug 27
Evolution Festival at Forest Park
Forest Park St. Louis, MO
Sep 2
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 6
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 12
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 21
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 23
to
Sep 24
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Sep 24
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 27
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Mempho Fest at Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Oct 11
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 12
The Black Crowes at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 14
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 17
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
The Black Crowes at Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Key West, FL
Oct 20
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 23
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 26
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
The Black Crowes at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Oct 29
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Nov 1
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 9
The Black Crowes at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Nov 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Nov 13
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Nov 14
The Black Crowes at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Nov 16
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 19
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 22
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 25
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 28
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Dec 1
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Dec 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Dec 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Dec 28
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 31
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jan 4
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Jan 7
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jan 10
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jan 13
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jan 16
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jan 19
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 23
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jan 26
Aerosmith and The Black Crowes at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Black Crowes on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Black Crowes Zumic artist page.

