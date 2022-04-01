View all results for 'alt'
The Black Dahlia Murder Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Rocking out in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 1, 2022

This week, The Black Dahlia Murder added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as the Euro Sewer Tour, the newly added European concerts set in August will include headlining concerts and festival appearances. In May, the Michigan death metal band head out on a North American tour supporting Parkway Drive with Hatebreed and Stick to Your Guns. At the time of publication, The Black Dahlia Murder have 35+ performances lined up for this year so far.

May 13
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

May 8
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at UMBC Event Center
UMBC Event Center Baltimore, MD
May 9
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 10
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 11
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 14
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at The Palladium Outdoors
The Palladium Outdoors Worcester, MA
May 16
Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 17
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, and Noxus
Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, and Noxus at Hooligans
Hooligans Jacksonville, NC
May 23
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
May 24
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
May 25
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
May 27
to
May 29
So What Music Festival
So What Music Festival at Choctaw Stadium
Choctaw Stadium Arlington, TX
May 31
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Jun 1
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 3
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Animals As Leaders, The Black Dahlia Murder, and more
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Animals As Leaders, The Black Dahlia Murder, and more at Observatory Festival Grounds
Observatory Festival Grounds Santa Ana, CA
Jun 5
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Crown the Empire at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jul 29
to
Aug 3
Free & Easy Festival
Free & Easy Festival at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Saarihelvetti
Saarihelvetti at Viikinsaari
Viikinsaari Tampere, Finland
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault at Brutal Assault
Brutal Assault Jaromer, Hradec Králové Region, Czechia
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air at Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air Derby, England, United Kingdom
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Alcatraz Festival
Alcatraz Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 16
Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder
Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder at B17
B17 Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Aug 17
Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder
Cannibal Corpse and The Black Dahlia Murder at A2 - Centrum Koncertowe
A2 - Centrum Koncertowe Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Reload-Festival
Reload-Festival at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Aug 20
Dynamo MetalFest
Dynamo MetalFest at IJssportcentrum Eindhoven
Rescheduled
IJssportcentrum Eindhoven Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Dec 9
to
Dec 11
Waregemse Metal Days
Waregemse Metal Days at Waregem Expo
Waregem Expo Waregem, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
When do The Black Dahlia Murder 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before throwing your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following The Black Dahlia Murder on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Black Dahlia Murder's Zumic artist page.

The Black Dahlia Murder
May
13
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, and Stick To Your Guns
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
