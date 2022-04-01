The Black Dahlia Murder Add 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, The Black Dahlia Murder added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as the Euro Sewer Tour, the newly added European concerts set in August will include headlining concerts and festival appearances. In May, the Michigan death metal band head out on a North American tour supporting Parkway Drive with Hatebreed and Stick to Your Guns. At the time of publication, The Black Dahlia Murder have 35+ performances lined up for this year so far.

The Black Dahlia Murder All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Black Dahlia Murder 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before throwing your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following The Black Dahlia Murder on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

