The Black Keys Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Black Keys have added 2021 tour dates to their schedule, billed as World Tour of America.

Despite the name of the tour, only three concerts have been announced at this time. The blues rockers will visit intimate venues in Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi this September. The only other date on their schedule is an appearance at Tenessee's Pilgrimage Festival. The opening act for the three new dates will be Louisiana blues musician Robert Finley. Finley recorded his 2021 album, Sharecropper's Son, with Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach doing the production at his Nashville recording studio, Easy Eye Sound.

When do The Black Keys 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales fan club members begin July 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Black Keys All Tour Dates and Tickets

The Black Keys were forced to cancel their 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have remained active this year with a bluesy new album titled Delta Kream. For more, check out The Black Keys Zumic artist page.