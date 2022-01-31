View all results for 'alt'
The Black Keys Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking America with Band of Horses
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2022
Photo Credit: Jim Herrington

The Black Keys have announced their first run of 2022 dates, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour. The 32-dates will be the band's first headlining tour since 2019, after their 2020 plans were postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale North American venues from July into October. Band Of Horses will be in tow as an opening band, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, or The Velveteers as the first opener on each leg of the tour.

When do The Black Keys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 1. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Black Keys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Black Keys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jul 11
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 13
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 15
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 16
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 17
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 20
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 22
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 23
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 25
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 27
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 29
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 30
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Ceramic Animal at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 24
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 25
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 27
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 28
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 30
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 1
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 3
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 6
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 7
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 9
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and Early James at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Oct 2
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 3
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 5
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 8
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 10
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 15
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 17
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 18
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers
The Black Keys, Band Of Horses, and The Velveteers at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX

We recommend following The Black Keys on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the band released a bluesy new album titled Delta Kream. The LP received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. For more, check out The Black Keys Zumic artist page.

