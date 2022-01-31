The Black Keys Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Jim Herrington

The Black Keys have announced their first run of 2022 dates, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour. The 32-dates will be the band's first headlining tour since 2019, after their 2020 plans were postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale North American venues from July into October. Band Of Horses will be in tow as an opening band, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, or The Velveteers as the first opener on each leg of the tour.

When do The Black Keys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 1. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Black Keys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Last year, the band released a bluesy new album titled Delta Kream. The LP received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. For more, check out The Black Keys Zumic artist page.