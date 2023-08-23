View all results for 'alt'
The Bouncing Souls Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Punk rock across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2023

The Bouncing Souls added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Ten Stories High.

The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues in December. After a September festival performance in Alabama, the tour is set to begin in October. Opening acts on select dates include Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, Urethane, Anti-Flag, 7 Seconds, Blind Adam & The Federal League, Strike Anywhere, and / or The Pietasters.

When do The Bouncing Souls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Bouncing Souls Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 6
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Dec 14
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 17
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Strike Anywhere, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

The Bouncing Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Oct 12
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 13
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
The Bouncing Souls, Catbite, and Urethane at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 15
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 18
The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Catbite, and Urethane at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 19
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 21
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 22
The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, and Urethane at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 6
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Dec 7
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 8
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Dec 9
The Bouncing Souls, Catbite, The Pietasters, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 11
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Dec 13
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Dec 14
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 15
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 16
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Strike Anywhere, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Dec 17
The Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Strike Anywhere, Catbite, and Blind Adam & The Federal League at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Bouncing Souls on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Bouncing Souls Zumic artist page.

