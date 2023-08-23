The Bouncing Souls Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Bouncing Souls added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Ten Stories High.

The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues in December. After a September festival performance in Alabama, the tour is set to begin in October. Opening acts on select dates include Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, Urethane, Anti-Flag, 7 Seconds, Blind Adam & The Federal League, Strike Anywhere, and / or The Pietasters.

When do The Bouncing Souls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Bouncing Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Bouncing Souls on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Bouncing Souls Zumic artist page.