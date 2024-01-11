View all results for 'alt'
The Bouncing Souls Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

3 nights, 5 albums in Chicago, NYC, Denver, and LA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

New Jersey rockers The Bouncing Souls announced 2024 tour dates.

The tour will feature three nights each in four cities: Chicago, New York, Denver (technically, Englewood), and Los Angeles (technically, Garden Grove). As explained on the band's social media:

The Friday show will be a full-band acoustic show where they perform Volume 2 along with other acoustic tracks. Saturday and Sunday are club shows where we will perform Hopeless Romantic, The Gold Record, Summer Vacation, and Anchors Aweigh.

When do The Bouncing Souls 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for Brooklyn Made is BKMADE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Bouncing Souls Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Bouncing Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
The Bouncing Souls at Epiphany Center for the Arts
Epiphany Center for the Arts Chicago, IL
Mar 9
The Bouncing Souls at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Mar 10
The Bouncing Souls at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Apr 5
The Bouncing Souls at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr 6
The Bouncing Souls at The Liberty Belle - Rocks Off Concert Cruise
The Liberty Belle - Rocks Off Concert Cruise New York, NY
Apr 7
The Bouncing Souls at The Liberty Belle - Rocks Off Concert Cruise
The Liberty Belle - Rocks Off Concert Cruise New York, NY
Aug 9
The Bouncing Souls at Stanley Hotel
Stanley Hotel Estes Park, CO
Aug 10
The Bouncing Souls at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Aug 11
The Bouncing Souls at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Dec 6
The Bouncing Souls at Garden Amp
Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA
Dec 7
The Bouncing Souls at Garden Amp
Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA
Dec 8
The Bouncing Souls at Garden Amp
Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Bouncing Souls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Bouncing Souls Zumic artist page.

