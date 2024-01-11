The Bouncing Souls Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Jersey rockers The Bouncing Souls announced 2024 tour dates.

The tour will feature three nights each in four cities: Chicago, New York, Denver (technically, Englewood), and Los Angeles (technically, Garden Grove). As explained on the band's social media:

The Friday show will be a full-band acoustic show where they perform Volume 2 along with other acoustic tracks. Saturday and Sunday are club shows where we will perform Hopeless Romantic, The Gold Record, Summer Vacation, and Anchors Aweigh.

When do The Bouncing Souls 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for Brooklyn Made is BKMADE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Bouncing Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Bouncing Souls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Bouncing Souls Zumic artist page.