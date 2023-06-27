The Breeders Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Breeders have added 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Last Splash. They also recently passed 10 years since their classic era members all got back together, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of that seminal album.

For these shows, set at venues across North America in September and October, The Breeders will play Last Splash in full. The opening act on select dates will be Screaming Females, Belly, or Horsegirl. In addition, The Breeders have four dates opening for the Foo Fighters and festival performances.

When do The Breeders 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LASTSPLASH. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Breeders All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Breeders on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

A remastered version of Last Splash will be released on September 22. Watch the music video for the previously unreleased song "Go Man Go." For more, check out The Breeders Zumic artist page.