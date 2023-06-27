View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Breeders Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Last Splash' anniversary tour, remastered album, new music video
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 27, 2023

The Breeders have added 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Last Splash. They also recently passed 10 years since their classic era members all got back together, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of that seminal album.

For these shows, set at venues across North America in September and October, The Breeders will play Last Splash in full. The opening act on select dates will be Screaming Females, Belly, or Horsegirl. In addition, The Breeders have four dates opening for the Foo Fighters and festival performances.

When do The Breeders 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LASTSPLASH. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Breeders Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 23
The Breeders and Screaming Females at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

The Breeders All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Aug 8
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 10
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival 2023 at Ghost Ranch
Ghost Ranch Abiquiu, NM
Sep 7
The Breeders and Horsegirl at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland, OH
Sep 8
The Breeders and Horsegirl at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 9
The Breeders and Horsegirl at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 19
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 20
The Breeders and Screaming Females at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 21
The Breeders and Screaming Females at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 23
The Breeders and Screaming Females at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 24
The Breeders and Screaming Females at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 3
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 5
Foo Fighters and The Breeders at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Oct 6
to
Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 19
The Breeders and Belly at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 20
The Breeders and Belly at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 22
The Breeders and Belly at Henry Miller Library
Henry Miller Library Big Sur, CA
Oct 23
The Breeders and Belly at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 25
The Breeders and Belly at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Breeders on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

A remastered version of Last Splash will be released on September 22. Watch the music video for the previously unreleased song "Go Man Go." For more, check out The Breeders Zumic artist page.

1
363
artists
The Breeders
genres
Alt Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Breeders
The Breeders
Sep
23
The Breeders and Screaming Females
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Cannonball" - The Breeders [Jimmy Fallon Video]
May 8, 2013
"Cannonball" - The Breeders [Jimmy Fallon Video]
Music Alt Rock Film/TV Soundtrack Rock Jimmy Fallon The Breeders
1
1213
image for article "Drivin' On 9" - The Breeders [Jimmy Fallon Video]
May 8, 2013
"Drivin' On 9" - The Breeders [Jimmy Fallon Video]
Music Alt Rock Film/TV Soundtrack Psychedelic Rock Rock Alabama Georgia Ireland Portugal The Breeders Washington Atlanta, GA Australia Barcelona, ES Belfast, GB Belgium Boston, MA California Chicago, IL Detroit, MI England France Glasgow, GB Illinois London, UK Manhattan, NY Massachusetts Melbourne, AU Michigan Montreal, QC Nashville, TN New York, NY North Carolina Ontario Oregon Paris, France Portland, OR Quebec Raleigh, NC San Francisco, CA Scotland, GB Seattle, WA Spain Tennessee Toronto, ON United States Vancouver, BC
1
995
image for article Pitchfork Festival Announces Artist Additions
March 4, 2013
Pitchfork Festival Announces Artist Additions
News Alt Rock Avant-Garde Indie Pop …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Angel Olsen Belle and Sebastian Bjork Chairlift El-P Foxygen Joanna Newsom Killer Mike Mac DeMarco R. Kelly Sky Ferreira Swans The Breeders Trash Talk Chicago, IL Rustie TNGHT Tree
1
1022
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart