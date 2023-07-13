View all results for 'alt'
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts in Europe, North America, Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The new concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The psychedelic rockers have festival performances in Europe this summer and previously announced shows in Australia and New Zealand in November.

When do The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Brian Jonestown Massacre All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Bal Des Incoherents at Rukajärven Hylätty Golfkenttä
Rukajärven Hylätty Golfkenttä Kuusamo, Pohjois-Pohjanmaa, Finland
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Festival De Paredes De Coura at Praia Fluvial do Taboão
Praia Fluvial do Taboão Formariz, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
La Route du Rock at La Route du Rock
La Route du Rock Saint-Malo, Brittany, France
Sep 2
Manchester Psych Fest at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 19
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 20
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 21
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Sep 22
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 24
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 26
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Sep 27
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Sep 28
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 29
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 30
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 2
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Oct 3
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Top Hat Lounge
Top Hat Lounge Missoula, MT
Oct 4
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Oct 5
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Oct 7
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Volcanic Theatre Pub
Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR
Oct 9
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 10
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 12
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Oct 13
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at SLO Brew Rock
SLO Brew Rock San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 15
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 16
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Washington’s
Washington’s Fort Collins, CO
Oct 21
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 23
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 24
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Oct 29
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ Dallas, TX
Oct 30
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Oct 31
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Nov 1
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 9
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 11
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Odeon Theatre
Odeon Theatre Hobart, TAS, Australia
Nov 18
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Nov 19
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at Kambri Precinct, ANU
Kambri Precinct, ANU Acton, ACT, Australia
Nov 24
The Brian Jonestown Massacre at UOW UniBar
UOW UniBar Gwynneville, NSW, Australia

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Brian Jonestown Massacre on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Brian Jonestown Massacre's Zumic artist page.

