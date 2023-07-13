The Brian Jonestown Massacre Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
The new concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The psychedelic rockers have festival performances in Europe this summer and previously announced shows in Australia and New Zealand in November.
When do The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 20
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
The Brian Jonestown Massacre All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Rukajärven Hylätty Golfkenttä
Kuusamo, Pohjois-Pohjanmaa, Finland
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Praia Fluvial do Taboão
Formariz, Viana do Castelo District, Portugal
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
La Route du Rock
Saint-Malo, Brittany, France
Sep 2
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 18
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Sep 20
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 21
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Sep 22
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 24
The Concert Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Sep 26
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
Sep 27
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Sep 28
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 29
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 30
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 2
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Oct 3
Top Hat Lounge
Missoula, MT
Oct 5
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 6
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 7
Volcanic Theatre Pub
Bend, OR
Oct 9
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 10
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Oct 12
Pappy + Harriet's
Pioneertown, CA
Oct 13
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
SLO Brew Rock
San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 15
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 16
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Metro Music Hall
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20
Washington’s
Fort Collins, CO
Oct 21
The Black Sheep
Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 24
recordBar
Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Austin, TX
Oct 29
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Dallas, TX
Oct 30
The Heights Theater
Houston, TX
Oct 31
Toulouse Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Nov 1
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Nov 9
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 11
Odeon Theatre
Hobart, TAS, Australia
Nov 18
The Princess Theatre
Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Nov 19
Kambri Precinct, ANU
Acton, ACT, Australia
Nov 24
UOW UniBar
Gwynneville, NSW, Australia
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Brian Jonestown Massacre on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out The Brian Jonestown Massacre's Zumic artist page.