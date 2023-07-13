The Brian Jonestown Massacre Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The new concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The psychedelic rockers have festival performances in Europe this summer and previously announced shows in Australia and New Zealand in November.

When do The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Brian Jonestown Massacre on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

