The Bronx Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with The Chats, Drug Church, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 4, 2022
Photo credit: Mike Miller

The Bronx have announced 2022 tour dates for the fall.

In October, the California-based punk rockers embark on 16-date tour of America with Australian group The Chats co-headlining and opening acts Drug Church and Scowl. That will be followed by a tour with Drug Church, Scowl, and additional opening acts Robot Master, and / or Meat Wave on select concerts. In all, The Bronx have 25 performances planned into early November putting them on pace for over 70 concerts in 2022.

Oct 22
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Oct 4
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Oct 6
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Oct 7
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 11
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 13
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 14
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 15
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Oct 16
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 18
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 19
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Oct 20
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 21
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 23
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl
The Bronx, The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 25
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 26
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Oct 27
The Bronx and Drug Church
The Bronx and Drug Church at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 28
The Bronx and Drug Church
The Bronx and Drug Church at The Masquerade - Heaven
The Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA
Oct 29
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Robot Master at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Oct 31
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Nov 1
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Nov 3
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave at Launchpad
Launchpad Albuquerque, NM
Nov 4
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave
The Bronx, Drug Church, and Meat Wave at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
Nov 5
to
Nov 6
Punk In The Park
Punk In The Park at Oak Canyon Park
Oak Canyon Park Silverado, CA
When do The Bronx 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Bronx on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Bronx Zumic artist page.

