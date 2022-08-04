The Bronx Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Mike Miller

The Bronx have announced 2022 tour dates for the fall.

In October, the California-based punk rockers embark on 16-date tour of America with Australian group The Chats co-headlining and opening acts Drug Church and Scowl. That will be followed by a tour with Drug Church, Scowl, and additional opening acts Robot Master, and / or Meat Wave on select concerts. In all, The Bronx have 25 performances planned into early November putting them on pace for over 70 concerts in 2022.

The Bronx All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Bronx 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

