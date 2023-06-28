View all results for 'alt'
The Cat Empire Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Where The Angels Fall' USA tour, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2023

Australian group The Cat Empire have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Where The Angels Fall.

The band will deliver their unique combination of jazz, funk, pop, rock, and ska to North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be High Fade or Marissa Mur.

Where The Angels Fall is scheduled for release on August 25. Listen to the new song "Money Coming My Way."

The Cat Empire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 28
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Cat Empire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 18
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 19
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 20
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 22
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 24
The Cat Empire and High Fade at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 25
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Oct 26
The Cat Empire and High Fade at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 27
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 29
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Nov 1
The Cat Empire at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Nov 2
The Cat Empire at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 3
The Cat Empire at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 4
The Cat Empire at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 7
The Cat Empire and High Fade at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 11
The Cat Empire and High Fade at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 14
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 15
The Cat Empire and High Fade at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 16
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
The Cat Empire and High Fade at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 19
The Cat Empire and High Fade at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 20
The Cat Empire at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 21
The Cat Empire at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 23
The Cat Empire at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 24
The Cat Empire at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 26
The Cat Empire and Marissa Mur at Auditorio BlackBerry
Auditorio BlackBerry Mexico City, Mexico
When do The Cat Empire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TheCatEmpire23. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Cat Empire on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Cat Empire's Zumic artist page.

Oct
28
