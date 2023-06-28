The Cat Empire Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian group The Cat Empire have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Where The Angels Fall.

The band will deliver their unique combination of jazz, funk, pop, rock, and ska to North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be High Fade or Marissa Mur.

Where The Angels Fall is scheduled for release on August 25. Listen to the new song "Money Coming My Way."

The Cat Empire All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Cat Empire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TheCatEmpire23. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Cat Empire on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

