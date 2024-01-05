View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Chainsmokers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining Las Vegas shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2024

Electronic music duo The Chainsmokers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The newest added headlining show is scheduled in Las Vegas on February 10 at the Wynn's XS Nightclub as part of Super Bowl weekend. Joining the group will be Norwegian DJ Kygo and another artist to be announced at a later time.

The Chainsmokers return to performing live later this month with residencies at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Of the eight concerts currently on their calendar, seven of them are in Las Vegas and the other is in Aspen at the Palm Tree Music Festival.

The Chainsmokers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas
XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas
XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
The Chainsmokers and Kygo at XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas
XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas
XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Palm Tree Music Festival at Rio Grande Park
Rio Grande Park Aspen, CO
Mar 2
The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas
XS Nightclub At Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 16
The Chainsmokers at Encore Beach Club
Encore Beach Club Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
The Chainsmokers at Encore Beach Club
Encore Beach Club Las Vegas, NV
When do The Chainsmokers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Chainsmokers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Chainsmokers' Zumic artist page.

1
211
artists
The Chainsmokers
genres
Electronic Electropop Future bass
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Chainsmokers Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 4, 2019
The Chainsmokers Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Electronic The Chainsmokers
1
1420
image for article The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2019
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticke...
Tickets Electronic House 5 Seconds of Summer Lennon Stella The Chainsmokers
2
2504
image for article iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 Dates and Lineups Revealed: Tickets Now On Sale
October 9, 2018
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 Dates and Lineups Revealed: Tickets ...
Tickets Pop Alessia Cara Bazzi Bebe Rexha Calvin Harris Camila Cabello Cardi B Dua Lipa G-Eazy Khalid Shawn Mendes The Chainsmokers
2
6002
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart