The Chainsmokers Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Electronic music duo The Chainsmokers added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The newest added headlining show is scheduled in Las Vegas on February 10 at the Wynn's XS Nightclub as part of Super Bowl weekend. Joining the group will be Norwegian DJ Kygo and another artist to be announced at a later time.

The Chainsmokers return to performing live later this month with residencies at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Of the eight concerts currently on their calendar, seven of them are in Las Vegas and the other is in Aspen at the Palm Tree Music Festival.

The Chainsmokers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Chainsmokers 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Chainsmokers on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Chainsmokers' Zumic artist page.