The Charlatans and Ride Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A couple of '90s era rock bands — The Charlatans and Ride — are joining together for 2024 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Between Nowhere.

The English groups scheduled 12 concerts in mid-sized venues across North America in January. It was also announced that the bands will be performing classic albums during their sets: The Charlatans will perform Between 10th and 11th and Ride will play Nowhere.

Closing out 2023, The Charlatans will perform headlining shows in Ireland and the UK starting in October while these new dates are the only shows on Ride's tour schedule so far.

When do The Charlatans and Ride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are now underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Charlatans All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Charlatans and Ride on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Charlatans and Ride Zumic artist pages.