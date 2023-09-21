View all results for 'alt'
The Charlatans and Ride Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 21, 2023

A couple of '90s era rock bands — The Charlatans and Ride — are joining together for 2024 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Between Nowhere.

The English groups scheduled 12 concerts in mid-sized venues across North America in January. It was also announced that the bands will be performing classic albums during their sets: The Charlatans will perform Between 10th and 11th and Ride will play Nowhere.

Closing out 2023, The Charlatans will perform headlining shows in Ireland and the UK starting in October while these new dates are the only shows on Ride's tour schedule so far.

When do The Charlatans and Ride 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are now underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Charlatans Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 18
The Charlatans and Ride at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Charlatans All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
The Charlatans at Cork City Hall
Cork City Hall Cork, CO, Ireland
Oct 27
to
Oct 31
Puca Festival at Puca Festival
Puca Festival Trim, MH, Ireland
Nov 24
The Charlatans at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
The Charlatans at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 26
The Charlatans at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 28
The Charlatans at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
The Charlatans at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
The Charlatans at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 2
The Charlatans at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
The Charlatans at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Dec 5
The Charlatans at Liverpool Su Mountford Hall
Liverpool Su Mountford Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
The Charlatans at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
The Charlatans at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
The Charlatans at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jan 4
The Charlatans and Ride at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jan 5
The Charlatans and Ride at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 6
The Charlatans and Ride at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 8
The Charlatans and Ride at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jan 10
The Charlatans and Ride at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jan 11
The Charlatans and Ride at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jan 12
The Charlatans and Ride at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jan 14
The Charlatans and Ride at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jan 15
The Charlatans and Ride at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 17
The Charlatans and Ride at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jan 19
The Charlatans and Ride at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Charlatans and Ride on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Charlatans and Ride Zumic artist pages.

Poster artwork by @CameronJLWest
artists
Ride The Charlatans
genres
Alt Rock Dream Pop Post-Britpop Rock Shoegaze
image for artist Ride
Ride
