The Chicks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Chicks have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
After performing at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday bash in late April, the group will hold a Las Vegas residency from May 3 to 13 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The newly planned concerts are set in Europe and North America from June into September. The opening acts on the new dates will be Maren Morris, Ben Harper, or Wild Rivers.
When do The Chicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members begin February 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is chicksworld. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Chicks All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 3
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
May 5
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
May 6
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
May 10
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
May 12
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
May 13
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 20
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Jun 21
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 23
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 27
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 28
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 2
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Jul 25
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Jul 27
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 29
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Jul 30
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Aug 2
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 3
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 5
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 6
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 10
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 11
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Aug 13
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 16
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Aug 17
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 19
Iowa State Fairgrounds
Des Moines, IA
Aug 25
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 29
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 30
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Sep 1
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 5
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 7
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 8
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 10
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 12
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 15
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 16
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 18
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
We recommend following The Chicks on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
