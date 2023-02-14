View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Chicks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Six Nights In Vegas!' this May, world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2023

The Chicks have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

After performing at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday bash in late April, the group will hold a Las Vegas residency from May 3 to 13 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The newly planned concerts are set in Europe and North America from June into September. The opening acts on the new dates will be Maren Morris, Ben Harper, or Wild Rivers.

When do The Chicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members begin February 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is chicksworld. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Chicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
to
Apr 30
Willie Nelson 90
Willie Nelson 90 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 3
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 5
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 6
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 10
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 12
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
May 13
The Chicks
The Chicks at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Jun 20
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Jun 21
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 23
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 27
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 28
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 2
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 22
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jul 25
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Jul 27
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 29
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jul 30
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Aug 2
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 3
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 5
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 6
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 10
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 11
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 13
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 16
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Aug 17
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 19
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Iowa State Fairgrounds
Iowa State Fairgrounds Des Moines, IA
Aug 25
The Chicks and Wild Rivers
The Chicks and Wild Rivers at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Aug 26
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Kohl Center
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Aug 29
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 30
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Sep 1
The Chicks and Ben Harper
The Chicks and Ben Harper at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 5
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 7
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 8
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 10
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 12
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 15
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 16
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 18
The Chicks and Maren Morris
The Chicks and Maren Morris at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following The Chicks on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Chicks Zumic artist page.

2
4374
artists
The Chicks
genres
Americana Bluegrass Country Folk Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Chicks
The Chicks
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Chicks Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 4, 2022
The Chicks Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Americana Bluegrass Country Folk Modern Country The Chicks
3
6719
image for article Dixie Chicks Add 2017 Tour Dates in Australia and Canada: Ticket Presale Info
November 10, 2016
Dixie Chicks Add 2017 Tour Dates in Australia and Canada: Ticket ...
Tickets Country The Chicks Sydney Centennial Park Brisbane, AU Hamilton, ON London, ON Melbourne, AU Montreal, QC New Zealand Ottawa, ON Perth, AU
1
860
image for article Bridge School Announces 2015 Benefit Concert Lineup for October 24-25, 2015: Ticket Info
September 15, 2015
Bridge School Announces 2015 Benefit Concert Lineup for October 2...
Tickets Acoustic Alt Country Alt Rock Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Grunge Jamband Psychedelic Rock Gary Clark Jr. Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Neil Young Nils Lofgren Ryan Adams Sheryl Crow Spoon St. Vincent The Chicks Mountain View, CA San Francisco Bay Area, CA
1
1273
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart