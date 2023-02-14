The Chicks Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Chicks have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

After performing at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday bash in late April, the group will hold a Las Vegas residency from May 3 to 13 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The newly planned concerts are set in Europe and North America from June into September. The opening acts on the new dates will be Maren Morris, Ben Harper, or Wild Rivers.

When do The Chicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members begin February 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is chicksworld. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Chicks on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

