The Chicks Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America with Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2022

The Chicks have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. Previously known as The Dixie Chicks, the group changed their name in 2020 a month before releasing their album Gaslighter during a massive social movement now being called The Summer Of Racial Reckoning.

With nearly 30 concerts planned, this will be The Chicks' largest tour since 2016. The newly announced concerts are set from June into August at large-scale venues from coast to coast. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Patty Griffin on the first leg and Jenny Lewis on the second leg. The Chicks' only other scheduled appearance is at this year's Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee.

When do The Chicks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Chicks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 2
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 6
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

The Chicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 14
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Jun 15
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 19
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 21
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 22
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 24
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 29
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 30
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 2
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 5
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 6
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 8
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 9
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 12
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 14
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
The Chicks and Patty Griffin at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 23
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 25
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 26
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 29
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 30
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 2
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 5
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 9
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 13
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis
The Chicks and Jenny Lewis at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA

We recommend following The Chicks on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

In 2020, the band released a studio album titled Gaslighter. For more, check out The Chicks Zumic artist page.

artists
The Chicks
genres
Americana Bluegrass Country Folk Modern Country
image for artist The Chicks
The Chicks
Jul
2
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul
6
The Chicks and Patty Griffin
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
