The Chicks Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Chicks have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. Previously known as The Dixie Chicks, the group changed their name in 2020 a month before releasing their album Gaslighter during a massive social movement now being called The Summer Of Racial Reckoning.

With nearly 30 concerts planned, this will be The Chicks' largest tour since 2016. The newly announced concerts are set from June into August at large-scale venues from coast to coast. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Patty Griffin on the first leg and Jenny Lewis on the second leg. The Chicks' only other scheduled appearance is at this year's Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee.

When do The Chicks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin March 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Chicks All Tour Dates and Tickets

In 2020, the band released a studio album titled Gaslighter. For more, check out The Chicks Zumic artist page.