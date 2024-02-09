The Church Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Australian group The Church added 2024 tour dates to their schedule this week.

Seventeen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Afghan Whigs and Ed Harcourt. In March, The Church have two headlining shows in their home country with Afghan Whigs.

The Church All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Church 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Church on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Additionally, the group released a new music video this week for "Strange Past." For more, check out The Church's Zumic artist page.