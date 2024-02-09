View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Church Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rockin' out in Australia and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2024

Australian group The Church added 2024 tour dates to their schedule this week.

Seventeen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Afghan Whigs and Ed Harcourt. In March, The Church have two headlining shows in their home country with Afghan Whigs.

The Church Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 20
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

The Church All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
The Church and Afghan Whigs at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Mar 8
The Church and Afghan Whigs at West Tamworth League Club
West Tamworth League Club West Tamworth, NSW, Australia
Jun 18
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Jun 20
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Jun 21
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jun 22
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 24
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 25
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Jun 27
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Jun 28
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 30
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 2
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jul 3
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Mishawaka
The Mishawaka Bellvue, CO
Jul 5
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jul 6
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jul 9
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jul 11
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 12
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jul 13
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt at The United Theater on Broadway
The United Theater on Broadway Los Angeles, CA
When do The Church 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Church on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Additionally, the group released a new music video this week for "Strange Past." For more, check out The Church's Zumic artist page.

1
194
artists
The Church
genres
Alt Rock Dream Pop New Wave Post-punk Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Church
The Church
Jun
20
The Church, Afghan Whigs, and Ed Harcourt
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Church Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 10, 2023
The Church Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Rock Dream Pop New Wave Post-punk Psychedelic Rock The Church
1
545
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart