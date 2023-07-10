View all results for 'alt'
The Church Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hypnogogue' tour across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 10, 2023

Australian new wave rockers The Church have announced a second leg of tour dates in conjunction with their album, The Hypnogogue, released in February of 2023.

Newly plannced concerts are set at venues across the USA from late September into early November. Recently, the band performed concerts in their home country and toured through the States in the fall.

When do The Church 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HYPNO. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Church All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 28
The Church at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 2
The Church at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Oct 4
The Church at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Oct 5
The Church at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
The Church at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Oct 7
The Church at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Oct 9
The Church at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Oct 11
The Church at Magic Bag
Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Oct 12
The Church at State Theatre
State Theatre State College, PA
Oct 13
The Church at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Oct 14
The Church at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
The Church at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Oct 17
The Church at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 18
The Church at The Abbey
The Abbey Orlando, FL
Oct 19
The Church at Capitol Theatre Clearwater
Capitol Theatre Clearwater Clearwater, FL
Oct 20
The Church at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 21
The Church at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 23
The Church at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Oct 24
The Church at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 27
The Church at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Oct 28
The Church at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Oct 29
The Church at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 31
The Church at Space - Chicago
Space - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 1
The Church at Space - Chicago
Space - Chicago Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Church on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Church's Zumic artist page.

