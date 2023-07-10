The Church Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian new wave rockers The Church have announced a second leg of tour dates in conjunction with their album, The Hypnogogue, released in February of 2023.

Newly plannced concerts are set at venues across the USA from late September into early November. Recently, the band performed concerts in their home country and toured through the States in the fall.

When do The Church 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin July 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HYPNO. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

