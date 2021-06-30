The Crystal Method Share 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Electronic mainstay The Crystal Method has announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Trip Out.

Since the early '90s, The Crystal Method have gained popularity with tracks like "Kinetic" and "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do." In 2017, one-half of the duo, Ken Jordan, left the group, leaving Scott Kirkland as the sole DJ. The tour will make stops at mid-size venues across the USA from September into December. Events in Australia are also scheduled.

The Crystal Method All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do The Crystal Method 2021 tour tickets go on sale

Tickets for all dates are now on sale.

