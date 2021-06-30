View all results for 'alt'
The Crystal Method Share 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Dance party 'Trip Out' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 30, 2021

Electronic mainstay The Crystal Method has announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Trip Out.

Since the early '90s, The Crystal Method have gained popularity with tracks like "Kinetic" and "(Can't You) Trip Like I Do." In 2017, one-half of the duo, Ken Jordan, left the group, leaving Scott Kirkland as the sole DJ. The tour will make stops at mid-size venues across the USA from September into December. Events in Australia are also scheduled.

The Crystal Method Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 13
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Le Poisson Rouge
Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

The Crystal Method All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 18
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Sleeping Village
Sleeping Village Chicago, IL
Sep 23
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 24
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Sep 25
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Ohm Lounge
Ohm Lounge New Orleans, LA
Oct 1
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI)
HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI) Indianapolis, IN
Oct 2
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Oct 9
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 15
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Oct 22
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Serj
Serj Charlotte, NC
Oct 23
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 29
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
Oct 30
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 5
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Nov 6
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Great Northern San Francisco
The Great Northern San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Nov 19
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Sister Bar
Sister Bar Albuquerque, NM
Nov 20
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Alex's Bar
Alex's Bar Long Beach, CA
Dec 3
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Dec 4
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at 45 East
45 East Portland, OR
Dec 10
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Manning Bar
Manning Bar Camperdown, NSW, Australia
Dec 11
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Dec 14
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at The Studio
The Studio Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 17
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 18
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Rosemount Hotel
Rosemount Hotel North Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 31
The Crystal Method
The Crystal Method at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
When do The Crystal Method 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following The Crystal Method on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Crystal Method's Zumic artist page.

