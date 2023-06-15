The Cult Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Cult added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
The newly planned shows are set in July and October at North American venues. The opening act on select dates will be Cold Cave. The Cult are currently on tour in Europe, extending into early July.
When do The Cult 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
The Cult All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 22
Razzmatazz 2
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 23
to
Jun 24
Bilbao Arena
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jun 25
Les Docks
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Jun 27
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Knežev Arsenal
Kragujevac, Serbia
Jun 30
Sports - recreation center Salata
Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 1
Parco San Valentino
Pordenone, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 4
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 5
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Scarborough Open Air Theatre
North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Jul 13
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Oct 8
Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Eugene, OR
Oct 11
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Oct 12
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Oct 14
Little Creek Casino Resort
Shelton, WA
Oct 15
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 17
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Oct 19
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Oct 20
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Oct 21
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
Oct 26
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Chandler, AZ
Oct 27
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow The Cult on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out The Cult's Zumic artist page.