The Cult Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows in Europe and North America
by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2023

This week, The Cult added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set in July and October at North American venues. The opening act on select dates will be Cold Cave. The Cult are currently on tour in Europe, extending into early July.

When do The Cult 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Cult All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
The Cult at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Jun 22
The Cult at Razzmatazz 2
Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 23
to
Jun 24
BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival at Bilbao Arena
Bilbao Arena Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jun 25
The Cult at Les Docks
Les Docks Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Jun 27
The Cult at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
ARSENAL FEST at Knežev Arsenal
Knežev Arsenal Kragujevac, Serbia
Jun 30
The Cult at Sports - recreation center Salata
Sports - recreation center Salata Zagreb, Grad Zagreb, Croatia
Jul 1
Pordenone Blues Festival - The Cult at Parco San Valentino
Parco San Valentino Pordenone, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 4
The Cult, The Mission, The Alarm and Lili Refrain at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 5
The Cult, The Mission, and Lili Refrain at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
The Cult, The Mission, and Lili Refrain at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Scarborough Open Air Theatre North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
The Cult at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jul 13
The Cult at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin, United States
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
The Cult and Cold Cave at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 8
The Cult and Cold Cave at Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center For The Performing Arts
Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center For The Performing Arts Eugene, OR
Oct 11
The Cult at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Oct 12
The Cult and Cold Cave at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 14
The Cult at Little Creek Casino Resort
Little Creek Casino Resort Shelton, WA
Oct 15
The Cult and Cold Cave at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 17
The Cult at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 19
The Cult and Cold Cave at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 20
The Cult and Cold Cave at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 21
The Cult at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Oct 26
The Cult at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Oct 27
The Cult and Cold Cave at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
The Cult and Cold Cave at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Cult on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Cult's Zumic artist page.

