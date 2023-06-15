The Cult Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, The Cult added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set in July and October at North American venues. The opening act on select dates will be Cold Cave. The Cult are currently on tour in Europe, extending into early July.

When do The Cult 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Cult All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Cult on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Cult's Zumic artist page.