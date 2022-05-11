View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Cult Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts ahead with Alice Cooper, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 11, 2022

The Cult have extended their 2022 tour dates with a headlining run supported by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus as the opening acts.

Billed as We Own The Night, the newly planned shows are set in July at mid-size American venues. After a headlining performance later this week, The Cult plan to open for Alice Cooper later in the month for a handful of shows in the UK.

When do The Cult 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 12. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Cult Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 20
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

The Cult All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 23
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
May 25
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 27
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 30
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper
Alice Cooper, The Cult, and Creeper at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jul 9
The Cult
The Cult at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena (formerly US Cellular Arena)
UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena (formerly US Cellular Arena) Milwaukee, WI
Jul 10
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jul 12
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jul 14
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Jul 15
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 16
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 19
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 20
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 22
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Metropolitan Opera House
Metropolitan Opera House Philadelphia, PA
Jul 23
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 24
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 26
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Syracuse, NY
Jul 27
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 29
The Cult
The Cult at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre Leamington, Canada
Jul 30
The Cult
The Cult at Casino Rama Entertainment Center
Casino Rama Entertainment Center Orillia, ON, Canada

We recommend following The Cult on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out The Cult's Zumic artist page.

2
273
artists
The Cult
genres
Glam Metal Glam Rock Gothic rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Post-punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Cult
The Cult
Jul
20
The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and The Cult Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
April 2, 2018
Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and The Cult Plot 2018 Tour Dates: Tic...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Bush Stone Temple Pilots The Cult
4
3589
image for article Graphic Artist Storm Thorgerson Passes Away at 69 Years Old
April 18, 2013
Graphic Artist Storm Thorgerson Passes Away at 69 Years Old
News Alt Rock Avant-Garde Classic Rock Jamband Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Alan Parsons Black Sabbath Genesis Led Zeppelin Megadeath Muse Peter Gabriel Phish Pink Floyd Steve Miller Band Styx The Cranberries The Cult The Disco Biscuits Umphrey's McGee Ween England London, UK Audioslave Mars Volta Offspring
1
953
Back to top
seating chart