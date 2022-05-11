The Cult Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Cult have extended their 2022 tour dates with a headlining run supported by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus as the opening acts.

Billed as We Own The Night, the newly planned shows are set in July at mid-size American venues. After a headlining performance later this week, The Cult plan to open for Alice Cooper later in the month for a handful of shows in the UK.

When do The Cult 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 12. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

