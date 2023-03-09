The Cure Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Cure have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Shows Of A Lost World.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from May into July. The opening act on all dates will be The Twilight Sad. The last time The Cure toured the USA was in 2016. This year will mark the 45th anniversary of The Cure.

When do The Cure 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on March 13. The Verified Fan onsale begins March 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Cure All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Cure on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about The Cure, check out their Zumic artist page.