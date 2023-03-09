View all results for 'alt'
The Cure Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Shows Of A Lost World' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2023

The Cure have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Shows Of A Lost World.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from May into July. The opening act on all dates will be The Twilight Sad. The last time The Cure toured the USA was in 2016. This year will mark the 45th anniversary of The Cure.

When do The Cure 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on March 13. The Verified Fan onsale begins March 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Cure Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Cure All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 12
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 13
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 14
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 16
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
May 18
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
May 20
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
May 23
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 24
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 25
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 27
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 1
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 2
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 4
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 6
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jun 8
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 10
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 11
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 13
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 14
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 16
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 18
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 20
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 21
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 22
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 24
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 27
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 29
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jul 1
The Cure and The Twilight Sad
The Cure and The Twilight Sad at Miami-Dade Arena
Miami-Dade Arena Miami, FL

We recommend following The Cure on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more about The Cure, check out their Zumic artist page.

