The Damned Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

English punk legends The Damned have announced 2023 tour dates.

Fifteen concerts are lined up in the band's home country of England in March and April. The opening band will be The Nightingales — fellow English punks from the classic era. With the exception of 2020-2021, The Damned have toured consistently for 20+ years.

When do The Damned 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Damned All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following The Damned on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Damned's Zumic artist page.