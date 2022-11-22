View all results for 'alt'
The Damned Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

15 UK shows with The Nightingales
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2022

English punk legends The Damned have announced 2023 tour dates.

Fifteen concerts are lined up in the band's home country of England in March and April. The opening band will be The Nightingales — fellow English punks from the classic era. With the exception of 2020-2021, The Damned have toured consistently for 20+ years.

When do The Damned 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Damned All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 31
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 1
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 4
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Apr 5
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at NX Newcastle
NX Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 10
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Apr 11
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Town Hall Birmingham
Town Hall Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 14
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Apr 18
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Apr 20
The Damned and The Nightingales
The Damned and The Nightingales at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following The Damned on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out The Damned's Zumic artist page.

