View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

The Dandy Warhols Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rocking in North America and Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2023

The Dandy Warhols added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Rockmaker.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March. The opening act will be Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor. Previously, The Dandy Warhols announced tour dates across Australia and New Zealand in April and May.

The Dandy Warhols Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 9
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

The Dandy Warhols All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 4
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 5
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 6
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Mar 7
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at The Ballroom at The Outer Space
The Ballroom at The Outer Space Hamden, CT
Mar 9
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 11
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 12
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 14
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 15
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Mar 16
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Mar 18
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 19
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
The Dandy Warhols at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 25
The Dandy Warhols at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Apr 26
The Dandy Warhols at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Apr 28
The Dandy Warhols at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 29
The Dandy Warhols at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
May 1
The Dandy Warhols at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
When do The Dandy Warhols 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Dandy Warhols on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Rockmaker does not have an official release date at this time. Listen to the new song "The Summer of Hate." For more, check out The Dandy Warhols Zumic artist page.

1
200
artists
The Dandy Warhols
genres
Alt Rock Garage Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist The Dandy Warhols
The Dandy Warhols
Mar
9
The Dandy Warhols and Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart