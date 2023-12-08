The Dandy Warhols Add 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

The Dandy Warhols added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Rockmaker.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March. The opening act will be Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor. Previously, The Dandy Warhols announced tour dates across Australia and New Zealand in April and May.

When do The Dandy Warhols 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rockmaker does not have an official release date at this time. Listen to the new song "The Summer of Hate." For more, check out The Dandy Warhols Zumic artist page.