The Darkness Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts in USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2023

The Darkness have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned October concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast. For these new dates, the band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Permission to Land, by playing it in full. In the coming summer months, The Darkness have festival performances in Europe and will open for KISS in Norway.

When do The Darkness 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Darkness Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

The Darkness All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
to
Jun 25
Harley-Davidson Celebrations at Puskas Arena
Puskas Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jun 30
American Express Presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
KISS, Fangst, Eagles of Death Metal, and The Darkness at Kaldnes
Kaldnes Tønsberg, Norway
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Vauhtiajot Race & Rock Festival at Kirkkokatu 10
Kirkkokatu 10 Seinäjoki, Etelä-Pohjanmaa, Finland
Oct 3
The Darkness at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 4
The Darkness at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
The Darkness at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
The Darkness at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 8
The Darkness at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 10
The Darkness at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 11
The Darkness at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 13
The Darkness at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 14
The Darkness at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Oct 15
The Darkness at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 17
The Darkness at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 18
The Darkness at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 19
The Darkness at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
The Darkness at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Oct 22
The Darkness at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 7
The Darkness at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 8
The Darkness at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
Nov 9
The Darkness at Essigfabrik
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 11
The Darkness at Technikum
Technikum München, BY, Germany
Nov 13
The Darkness at Orion Live Club
Orion Live Club Ciampino, Lazio, Italy
Nov 14
The Darkness at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 15
The Darkness at Vox Club
Vox Club Nonantola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Nov 17
The Darkness at Z7 Konzertfabrik
Z7 Konzertfabrik Pratteln, BL, Switzerland
Nov 18
The Darkness at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 20
The Darkness at Muhle Hunziken
Muhle Hunziken Rubigen, BE, Switzerland
Nov 22
The Darkness at AB
AB Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 23
The Darkness at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Nov 24
The Darkness at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Monsters of Rock Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Darkness on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Darkness Zumic artist page.

