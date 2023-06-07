The Darkness Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The Darkness have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned October concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast. For these new dates, the band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Permission to Land, by playing it in full. In the coming summer months, The Darkness have festival performances in Europe and will open for KISS in Norway.

When do The Darkness 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The Darkness All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow The Darkness on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out The Darkness Zumic artist page.